Friday, May 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Her Divorce With Brad Pitt, Talks About 'Friends'

Actress Jennifer Aniston, who starred as a lead on 'Friends' jokingly said that divorcing actor Brad Pitt was her way of dealing with the conclusion of the sitcom.

Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Her Divorce With Brad Pitt, Talks About 'Friends'
Jennifer Aniston Instagram/ @jenniferaniston

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 May 2022 10:45 pm

Actress Jennifer Aniston has spoken about her divorce with ex-husband and actor Brad Pitt. The former couple was married from 2000-2005. But it seems like the end of her marriage with Pitt was Aniston’s way of dealing with another end in her life, the conclusion of ‘Friends’. 

Aniston starred as one of the leads on the sitcom which was very popular. She revealed how she dealt with the show’s conclusion while speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The actress came to support DeGeneres and help her say goodbye to the show she hosted for 19 seasons on the final episode. 

Related stories

Jennifer Aniston Walked Out Of 'Friends Reunion' Multiple Times

Jennifer Aniston ‘Is Ready’ To Be In A Relationship Again

“Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy,” Aniston said, “Then I did a movie called The Breakup. I just kind of leaned into the end. I was like, ‘You know what, guys? Let’s just make this a completely new chapter. Let’s end everything and start new,’. She the told DeGeneres to not follow what she did. 

‘Friends’ was created by Davis Crane and Marta Kauffman and tried from 1994-2004. Aniston also appeared in the reunion episode with her fellow co-stars last years. While speaking to Hollywood Reported then, she mentioned, “And it just took me by surprise because it was like, “Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?” It was all very jarring and, of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don’t know how they cut around it.”

The reunion episode titled, ‘Friends: The Reunion, also called The One Where They Get Back Together’ released on May 27, 2021. In India, it premiered on Zee5. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jennifer Aniston Friends Brad Pitt Ellen DeGeneres Divorce Actor/Actress Hollywood Art And Entertainment Jennifer Aniston Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prima Weight Loss UK Reviews (Dragons Den Pills) Side Effects, Tablets | Does It Work?

Prima Weight Loss UK Reviews (Dragons Den Pills) Side Effects, Tablets | Does It Work?

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court