Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Her Divorce With Brad Pitt, Talks About 'Friends'

Actress Jennifer Aniston has spoken about her divorce with ex-husband and actor Brad Pitt. The former couple was married from 2000-2005. But it seems like the end of her marriage with Pitt was Aniston’s way of dealing with another end in her life, the conclusion of ‘Friends’.

Aniston starred as one of the leads on the sitcom which was very popular. She revealed how she dealt with the show’s conclusion while speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The actress came to support DeGeneres and help her say goodbye to the show she hosted for 19 seasons on the final episode.

“Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy,” Aniston said, “Then I did a movie called The Breakup. I just kind of leaned into the end. I was like, ‘You know what, guys? Let’s just make this a completely new chapter. Let’s end everything and start new,’. She the told DeGeneres to not follow what she did.

‘Friends’ was created by Davis Crane and Marta Kauffman and tried from 1994-2004. Aniston also appeared in the reunion episode with her fellow co-stars last years. While speaking to Hollywood Reported then, she mentioned, “And it just took me by surprise because it was like, “Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?” It was all very jarring and, of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don’t know how they cut around it.”

The reunion episode titled, ‘Friends: The Reunion, also called The One Where They Get Back Together’ released on May 27, 2021. In India, it premiered on Zee5.