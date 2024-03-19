Akhtar compared those days with his lifestyle now. He talked about how thankful he is for everything that he has today. He said, “So often, in the mornings… I live by the sea; I can only see the ocean from my windows. I sit there, and they bring breakfast on a trolley. I feel like maybe I’m a part of some drama, that all this doesn’t belong to me. And I feel so thankful for life. Look! I have so much food, I can eat. I sit at my dining table many times, and when I finish eating, I see so much food is still there. And I feel if I could’ve gotten just one dish, that daal, or that sabzi, that night when I was so hungry, how much I would have enjoyed it.”