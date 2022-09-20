Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Jason Derulo On How His 'Downfalls', 'Low Moments' Drive Him Forward

Singer Jason Derulo is opening up about his key to success. The 'Swalla' hitmaker said that he has taken inspiration from his "low moments" as well as his "downfalls".

Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 12:53 pm

Singer Jason Derulo is opening up about his key to success. The 'Swalla' hitmaker said that he has taken inspiration from his "low moments" as well as his "downfalls".

Derulo admits that self-improvement has been his drive "for a very long time" and he's used his setbacks to fuel his ambitions, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The singer, who has a 16-month-old son named Jason with ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes, shared, "My downfalls and when I have low moments, those moments really drive me. At my lowest lows, it's like, 'Dang, I gotta really sink my teeth in and just go for gold'."

He explained that working out has been key to escaping his personal woes.

The 'Ridin' Solo' hitmaker told E!'s digital series 'Drive!': "The gym is a perfect place to let off the steam because you can go as hard as you need to go."

"When you just wanna scream inside and you wanna just, like, 'Ahh, I can't believe this is happening,' you can put all of that energy into the weight. And I think, for me, the gym has been a lifesaver."

Earlier this year, Frumes claimed that she was "disrespected" and "cheated on" by Derulo. The actress accused her ex-boyfriend of being unfaithful during an exchange with a social media follower.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jason Derulo Swalla Hitmaker Singer Songwriter Jena Frumes Ridin Solo Drive!
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List

Adam Levine Reportedly Cheats On Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo, Wants To Name Unborn Baby After His Mistress

Adam Levine Reportedly Cheats On Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo, Wants To Name Unborn Baby After His Mistress