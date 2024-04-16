Japanese Band The GazettE's Bassist, Reita Passes Away At 42

The GazettE is one of Japan’s most famous “visual kei” bands. The band made their debut with in 2004 with 'Disorder'. Since their debut, they have released nine studio albums. Some of their hits are 'Distress and Coma', 'Leech', 'Shiver', and the opening theme for 'Kuroshitsuji II' anime among others.They have also gave performances at major Japanese stadiums like the Budokan and Tokyo Dome, and completed their first world tour in 2013. On their 20th anniversary, the band released 'Heterodoxy -Divided 3 Concepts-' on December 21, 2022. After one week of release, Yune died.