Actress Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' hit the theatres today, May 31. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao opposite her. They play on-screen couple and promise to deliver a never-seen-before cricket experience with the family drama. Janhvi has gone through an intense prep for her role of a cricketer. Earlier this week, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes video in which she was seen practising despite her injuries. She was seen with bandages on her shoulders, and was practising with a tennis ball in the nets. An user trolled Janhvi for getting injured by tennis balls.