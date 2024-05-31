Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Hits Back At A Troll Who Made Fun Of Her Shoulder Injuries: Mazak Udane Se Pehle...

Earlier this week, Janhvi Kapoor shared a behind-the-scenes video in which she was seen practising despite her injuries.

Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor slams troll making fun of her injuries Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' hit the theatres today, May 31. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao opposite her. They play on-screen couple and promise to deliver a never-seen-before cricket experience with the family drama. Janhvi has gone through an intense prep for her role of a cricketer. Earlier this week, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes video in which she was seen practising despite her injuries. She was seen with bandages on her shoulders, and was practising with a tennis ball in the nets. An user trolled Janhvi for getting injured by tennis balls.

Mocking Janhvi, the troll commented, “Tennis ball me v injury hone laga''. Janhvi hit back at the troll saying that the season balls injured her and it was shown in the video. “Injury season was due to ball, after injury had to play with tennis ball. If yo watch the bandages, you will understand all these videos are after injuries'' she said. She added, “Mazak udane se pehle agar video theek de dekh le te toh shayad main bhi aapke joke pe hasti,” she added. The troll later apologised to her. To which Janhvi replied with a red heart emoji

Janhvi Kapoors reply to troll
Janhvi Kapoor's reply to troll Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Here's the video.

Talking about 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', the movie marks Rajkummar and Janhvi's second collaboration after 'Roohi'. The film has created all the right buzz and we are waiting for the reviews to be out. As per reports, Mr & Mrs Mahi has delivered 2024’s biggest advance ticket sales, by beating 'Fighter', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Shaitaan'.

A couple of trade experts, predicting the day 1 collection of 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', told Outlook India that it might earn Rs 3 crore.

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' is a story of a couple, Mahendra (Mahi), played by Rajkummar Rao, and Mahima (Mahi), played by Janhvi Kapoor. Mahendra, a former cricketer encourages his wife Mahima, who is a doctor but has a passion for cricket, to pursue her dreams in cricket. Will Mahi be able to fulfil his dream through his wife, is what the story is all about.

