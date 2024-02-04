Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Is '25 Years Clean And Sober'

"Twenty-five years clean and sober. One day at a time. 9,125 of them. What's inside, as my old friend Adam sang, is a sense of calm, serenity, purpose and the greatest feeling that I am not alone. That many others share the same disease and solution," Curtis captioned a photo of her holding up a ring that featured her initials with the milestone year: 'JLC Twenty Five'.

The 65-year-old actor also encouraged people with addiction to seek help.