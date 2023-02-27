Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Jamie Lee Curtis Says 'Freaky Friday' Sequel Is 'Going To Happen'

Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed that a sequel to her and Lindsay Lohan's much-loved comedy "Freaky Friday" will happen.

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 11:12 pm

Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed that a sequel to her and Lindsay Lohan's much-loved comedy "Freaky Friday" will happen.

According to entertainment website Variety, Curtis teased the project on the sidelines of the Producers Guild Awards over the weekend.

"It’s going to happen. Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen," the actor said.

On Valentine's Day, Curtis had shared a photograph of her and Lohan on Instagram with the caption, “It’s Friday. I’m just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!”

Lohan responded to the post with emojis of crossed fingers.

Based on Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel of the same name, "Freaky Friday" released in 2003. It featured Curtis and Lohan as a mother and daughter, respectively, whose bodies are switched by a mysterious and magical Chinese fortune cookie.

