Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal has finally broken his silence on director Doug Liman’s choice to abstain from attending the premiere of their forthcoming remake of the 1989 action film ‘Road House’ of the same name.
Liman has decided not to grace his movie’s world premiere at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival on March 8. His decision is deep-rooted in Amazon MGM Studios’ choice to release ‘Road House’ exclusively on Prime Video without a theatrical release.
During a conversation with Total Film, Gyllenhaal was tactful about the situation. He said, “I adore Doug’s tenacity, and I think he is advocating for filmmakers, and film in the cinema, and theatrical releases. But, I mean, Amazon was always clear that it was streaming. I just want as many people to see it as possible. And I think we’re living in a world that’s changing in how we see and watch movies, and how they’re made. What’s clear to me, and what I loved so much, was [Liman’s] deep love for this movie, and his pride at how much he cares for it, how good he feels it is, and how much people should see it.”
He further went on to add, “I’ve also sat watching a film on my computer, or in different places, and been so profoundly moved. If the job of a story is to move people, I have been moved in both forms. I’m a deep lover of cinema and the theatrical release — but I also do really embrace the streaming world.”
However, on the flip side, Gyllenhaal’s co-star in the movie, MMA fighter Conor McGregor, who’s venturing into acting with this film, expressed his opinion more directly. He said, “I’d love for it to be in theatres. I’m for the theatre. I understand the business, also… I’d love a call with [Amazon founder Jeff] Bezos.”
For those not versed, the controversy surrounding the streaming release of the movie intensified after director Doug Liman criticized Amazon and asserted that the company showed “no interest in supporting cinemas.”
‘Road House’ is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on March 21.