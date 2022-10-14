Issa Rae Says Ezra Miller An Example Of How Hollywood Elite Protects Offenders

'The Photograph' actress Issa Rae is less optimistic about support for women in Hollywood now than she was in the immediate wake of #MeToo.



She pointed to the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller and said that powerful forces behind Miller are trying to save him, reports Deadline.



"It feels like we're regressing, depressingly so," Rae told 'Elle' magazine. "There are just too many enablers for there to be real change. People have to be held accountable. There have to be legitimate consequences. Hollywood is very bad about consequences."



She continued: "The stuff that's happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood. There's this person who's a repeat offender, who's been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there's an effort to save the movie and them. That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to to save itself and to protect offenders."



She further mentioned: "So, don't do that, and women may be able to thrive. They won't have to live in fear of keeping silent because it'll ruin their careers. It's just a constant pattern of abuse that'll only persist if Hollywood continues to insist on being this way."



According to Deadline, Miller, who identifies as non-binary, has had a string of arrests and legal issues this year, but Warner Bros. still plans on released the Flash next June, in which Miller stars.



Of Hollywood in general, Rae maintained: "It's literally the worst industry when it comes to punishing people for misdeeds and actions, because money will always reign supreme. That's something that, even by working in this industry, we're enabling."



"So it's hard. What I have realised is that I can control my own environment and who I work with. I can hold people accountable within my world and my bubble. I don't have to work for everybody. All money isn't good money. All people aren't good people", she added.