IPL 2022 Auction: Aryan Khan Makes First Public Appearance After The Alleged Drugs Case

Star kid Aryan Khan recently made an appearance with sister, Suhana Khan, in the Pre-IPL Auction 2022 briefing held in Mumbai. Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s children filled in for him during the IPL auction on the Kolkata Knight Riders table. The IPL team is jointly owned by actors Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Last year, the 23-years old, Aryan Khan, made headlines when he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drug bust in October. He was detained by police on October 3rd, just hours after the NCB conducted drug raids on a cruise ship party. For three weeks, the star son was imprisoned in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

The court stated in its order that Aryan Khan was not found in possession of any illegal substance, which has not been disputed. Merchant and Dhamecha (the other convicts in the case) were discovered to be in illegal possession of drugs, albeit in small quantities. On October 30, Aryan Khan walked out of the Arthur Road prison.

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were spotted together for the first time in public since after the latter was granted bail.

Jhanvi Mehta, Chawla's daughter, was also present at the event and was seen with the Khans.