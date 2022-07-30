Friendship Day Special: Celebs Reveal Their Best Friends And Why They’re So Special

Every year on July 30, the world celebrated International Friendship’s Day. As we grow up, we realise that maintaining friendships takes time and effort, but we also understand how crucial it is to maintain a friendship with people who have like-mindedness with you.

As the world celebrates International Friendship Day, Outlook talks to a few celebs about who their best friends are and what’s the special bond that they have with them.

Anuj Sachdeva

My best friend is Priyanka. The special thing about her is that a lot of times it happens that we are not agreeing to a point where our views are different but we end up coming to a conclusion at some point even if we don’t agree with the situation. So I started calling her Miss Always Right who is always right with her views. It turns out that many times she is right. There is a sense of understanding between us where you don’t need to mention or justify anything. Moreover, at the same time, you get used to the fact that understanding helps you. When there are so many ups and downs in your life, you understand each other more as a friend and there is transparency in the relationship. You can blindfoldedly believe in each other's viewpoint and don’t have to think twice. It’s more like you complete each other as friends and stand by each other through thick and thin.

Vijayendra Kumeria

My best friend is Nirmal Gandhi who was my batchmate during my first job. We have been great friends since the time I moved to Mumbai. It's not that we meet very often and talk over the phone every day but the friendship is strong and we are there whenever we need each other. I think that understanding and being there for one another is the key to a good friendship. I will definitely meet him and have a couple of drinks with him and celebrate this friendship day.

Sudhanshu Pandey

Two of my closest friends are Bhavesh Desai and Madalsa Sharma. Bhavesh is a true and loyal friend and has a heart of gold and Madalsa who is my co-actor is again a very transparent person and has an innocence which very few have these days. She is again a very loyal friend who stands by me no matter what.

Deepali Saini

Neetika is my very good friend. She understands me so well better than my boyfriend. If I am disturbed or stressed, she just comes to know about it by seeing my face. We understand each other so much that sometimes seeing each other’s faces we just understand what one has to say. Our bonding is since 12 years and when I first came to Mumbai, she was my first friend and my roommate at that time. She is my closest friend and I share everything with her. Whenever we meet, it’s a friendship day for us and we celebrate. Every day is special when I meet her. We go clubbing or just chill at home, cook together and gossip. This friendship day, we are planning to go to Lonavala or to some hill station.

Amal Sehrawat

I am very happy and excited as always. This year I made many new friends. Zebby Singh, one of my co-actor has become one of my best friends. He is a very nice, sweet and humble human being. He is very sweet and has a child-like nature and excitement toward things. The best part about him is that he doesn’t have any manipulation and doesn’t believe in covering up things. He calls the spade a spade and will always give his best feedback for everything and will stand by my side when required. We will be celebrating friendship day on set as we will be shooting

Saanand Verma

Lalit Nigam is my best friend. His nickname is Rinku and lives in Delhi. He is my childhood friend. He became my friend when I was a teenager. I started working at a very early age so when I was a journalist, I met him in Delhi and we became good buddies. He is very special to me. We hardly call each other but there is a sense of belonging and love between us which is astonishing. Whenever I go to Delhi, we spend the entire day, sitting together without having any kind of expectations. We know that we are truly best friends and that’s the quality of a friendship.

Maninee De

I think we have all crossed that stage of just a few best friends or just a few people being best friends. I would call it my soul group. So friendship day for me is every day. By honouring my friendship, by honouring my friends by making them aware of the fact that I really deem them precious and beautiful and I thank them with all the gratitude in my heart for entering my orbit. This is how I celebrate. I have a lot of best friends. What bonds us together is honouring the beauty of the soul. We stick with each other through good times and bad times and we understand each other and accept each other without a sense of judgement. We have fun.

Jay Zaveri

My best friend's name is Pranaay. He's a music composer for movies like Baaghi 1, 2, 3, Munna Michael, Raaz-The Mystery continues and many more. Our friendship goes way back to 2000 from our college days. We met in college and since then we are still friends, and hopefully, our friendship lasts much longer. The thing about Pranaay and me is that our bond is very special because since our college days we both wanted to be in the creative industry and he started this journey much ahead of me but he has always been a practical guy. I have had many ups and downs in my career, and career choices wise before I started acting. He has always been there as emotional support, a pillar, a philosopher, and a friend. I can go on and on about Pranaay but that's the bond which we share. I'm more of an emotional person and he's more of a practical person and he's always there to support me in each and every phase of my life and that's the reason why I love him. Well, we celebrate every year. We have made it a point since our college days. It's been a tradition that we meet, we sit together and have a couple of drinks and remember the old days.