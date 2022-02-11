International Day Of Women And Girls In Science: Films That Celebrate Women In Science

Women, in general, have historically appeared to be underrepresented in a variety of scientific professions. This is often due to the fact that most of the time, their efforts have been disregarded or have been blatantly overlooked at public presentations or, at times, not given the appropriate acknowledgement that they should have got. The same reflection of society is present also in movies. However, there have been a few and far between that have celebrated the scientist in women and tried to empower them.

Films, both fictional and documentary, are gradually responding to this gross absence of representation of women scientists in our stories. There is undoubtedly potential for development and progress in media depictions of women in science. That is exactly why it is very critical to recognise films that have clearly reflected the achievements of women and girls in the fields of science.

As the world celebrates International Day Of Women And Girls In Science, here’s going down memory lane and having a look at some of the films which have given a boost to the scientist in every woman.

‘Woman In Motion’ (2021)

This documentary, which was only recently released on Amazon, follows Nichelle Nichols, the actress who played Lt. Uhuru on Star Trek, as she takes on the daunting task of recruiting 8,000 people for NASA, including trailblazing Latina, African-American, and Asian-American women who went on to travel in space.

‘Picture A Scientist’ (2020)

Poster of the film 'Picture A Scientist'

This documentary, one of the most recent additions to the list, emphasises the groundswell of women altering the face of science by celebrating women pioneers in numerous scientific sectors today while also addressing the ongoing obstacles women face in STEM education and STEM professions.

‘Black Panther’ (2018)

Shuri, by far the most accomplished scientist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was introduced to Marvel fans all around the world in Black Panther. She shines in the picture, as her scientific prowess saves the day time and again. The film even closes (spoiler warning) with a celebration of science and Shuri as the Black Panther establishes a centre for scientific study in Oakland that she will direct.

‘Jane’ (2017)

Jane is a National Geographic film that chronicles Jane Goodall's revolutionary work, in which she slowly integrated herself into the group of chimps she was researching and pioneered an observation approach that allowed humans to obtain a new understanding of what it is to be human. She also demonstrated that women can be effective scientists in a society dominated by males. The free discussion guide from Journeys in Film might be beneficial in classrooms, homeschooling, or a group movie night.

‘Hidden Figures’ (2016)

'Hidden Figures' honours three trailblazing women in science: Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson, and Dorothy Vaughan, all of whom played critical roles in the creation and success of the United States space programme at NASA, despite the numerous challenges they faced. Journeys in Film offers a free full curriculum for educators that may be used to expand on the film's celebration of science.

‘Ghostbusters’ (2016)

The ghosts have returned to Manhattan, and this time, a group of women is ready to defend the city. Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, and Kristen Wiig are among the hilarious stars on the bill. Kate McKinnon's Jillian Holtzmann, in particular, reminds us that scientists don't have to be boring. She is a smart electrical engineer who is also quirky, entertaining, and personable. While the film as a whole honours women in science, Holtzmann, in particular, has been acclaimed for her on-screen portrayal of a multifaceted woman working in STEM.

'Code Girl' (2015)

We are all aware that technology can be a helpful instrument for problem resolution and supporting good change. This documentary follows girls aged 10 to 18 from across the world as they compete in the Technovation Challenge in Silicon Valley, attempting to solve problems in their communities through the use of technology and the force of cooperation.

'Big Hero Six' (2014)

This animated video features a variety of young scientists, including two high school girls: engineering prodigy Go Go Tomago and chemist Honey Lemon. The film demystifies science and emphasises the power and value of collaboration, both of which are required for success in research and in life.

‘Mission Blue’ (2014)

Dr. Sylvia Earle, an environmentalist, oceanographer, and marine biologist, is on a quest to construct a global network of protected marine sanctuaries in this Emmy-winning documentary.

‘Temple Grandin’ (2010)

﻿

‘Temple Grandin’ is an autistic lady who changed cattle management procedures. Claire Danes plays Temple wonderfully in this biographical drama, which follows Temple's existence as a top scientist in the cattle sector.