International Day Of Peace: Celebrities Share Their Versions Of Peace

International Day Of Peace is celebrated in order to make people aware of the importance of the peace in every country and in every situation. It reminds everyone about the beauty that peace holds within itself. Today, on this day, we talk to celebrities who give out their opinion on what peace means to them.

Nyrraa M Banerji

Driving is therapy for me. Listening to good music can really set my mood right. And then I like to sit alone and think about what’s going on in my life and what I want to achieve. But music is life for me.

Nivedita Basu

For me, peace is all about silence. Being in a city where it's all City lights, hustle and chaos. Peace for me is also sitting inside in a quiet room. It is very therapeutic. If I have my way, I would love to be in an empty beach, just to lie down and hear the sound of waves hitting against the shore.

Arun Mandola

I do these three things to get peace of mind; I pray and I feel peace. I feel some powers are entering in my body and that gives me peace. The second thing that I do is clean my house. I forget everything and enjoy cleaning a lot. Basically it give me positive energy when I see my clean and shiny house, I feel peace of mind. Also, when I watch movies, I enjoy a lot because I feel like I am learning something in my life. Whatever I learnt in my life that is from movies and Television. I feel I am a learner person and movies and TV/YouTube teach me a lot so somewhere it makes my mind calm.

Deepali Saini

Meditation gives me peace and also it relaxes my body. It helps me feel fresh. I forget everything when I do meditation.

Jay Zaveri

Peace is a simple word filled with complexity and meaning. If you are at peace with yourself and you are calm and content, you have no emotional conflicts within yourself or with other people. You can find peace within yourself. Peace is getting lost in the lyrics of the song. Peace is getting lost in your own thought, it is silence in a chaotic world of activities. It is a feeling of comfort. I think everyone needs to find inner peace first. For me peace is enjoying music or having a conversation with old friends and being relaxed or having a comfortable state of mind.