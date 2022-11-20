Indo-Norwegian Indie Artist Syed Ali Collaborates With Gunjan Singh For 'Tu Mera Jahan'

Indo-Norwegian Indie artist Syed Ali and veteran singer Gunjan Singh have collaborated for an upcoming single called 'Tu Mera Jahan'. This song is all about the lovers' longing, missing the amazing time they spent together as a couple, and how they again want to be together.

Talking about the song, Syed said: "Tu Mera Jahan is a romantic sad song with a primary focus on the vocals combined with live instruments. We have also added a cultural element to the song by introducing the Norwegian folk style of the violin in the track. The orchestral build-up with high pitch vocals really elevates the song and gives it a wide dynamic feel."

Gunjan Singh has sung some famous tracks like 'Noorie', 'Kinna Sohna', 'Naiyon Dil Lagda', 'Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha' and many more. Gunjan has been performing all around the world with famous Bollywood artists like Sonu Nigam, Asha Bhosle, K.K., Sunidhi Chauhan, Udit Narayan, Atif Aslam, and others.

Speaking about the collaboration with Gunjan, Syed said: "It is an honor to be working with Gunjan. I actually grew up listening to songs by Gunjan and Bally Sagoo back in the day. I never thought that one day I would be singing with her as lead singer."

The track is scheduled to release on November 25.