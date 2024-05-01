Back in 2018, Ali had announced that he would be making a film on Radha and Krishna that was going to be backed by Reliance Entertainment. Taking to his Instagram, he wrote, “I have always been fascinated by the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. In all of Indian folklore, I know of no other story, which is so intensely personal and yet has such an epic scale. It has been my dream to step into the world of Radha Krishna. And I shall do so with my next film in association with @reliance.entertainment which will be written & directed by me based on this epic love saga for generations. #WindowSeatFilms”