Imtiaz Ali is currently basking in the success of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila.’ Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles, the film was hailed by the audience for its poignant storytelling. In a latest interview, the director opened up about how he wanted to make a film on the love story of Radha and Krishna, but the movie got delayed.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Imtiaz Ali opened up about his film which was supposed to be based on the love story of Radha and Krishna. He talked about how he has been waiting for the perfect time to bring this story to life. He said, “I want to make the Radha Krishna film. I’m very inspired by their stories and the mythology. But I’ve to bring myself to a position where I can make it and by that, I don’t mean a physical position. It’s just that I need to imbibe some of the characteristics of Radha and Krishna in myself to be able to make that film.”
The director talked about how he does not make films just for the sake of it. He continued, “When I’m making a film like that, I can’t do it just like that. I need to get there somehow. That time will come, hopefully. To all those who want to watch this film, I would urge them to pray that I can make it.”
Back in 2018, Ali had announced that he would be making a film on Radha and Krishna that was going to be backed by Reliance Entertainment. Taking to his Instagram, he wrote, “I have always been fascinated by the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. In all of Indian folklore, I know of no other story, which is so intensely personal and yet has such an epic scale. It has been my dream to step into the world of Radha Krishna. And I shall do so with my next film in association with @reliance.entertainment which will be written & directed by me based on this epic love saga for generations. #WindowSeatFilms”
The director has not announced any new film after ‘Amar Singh Chamkila.’