Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

If Not An Actor, Anchal Sahu Would Be In The Medical Profession

Home Art & Entertainment

If Not An Actor, Anchal Sahu Would Be In The Medical Profession

'Parineetii' actress Anchal Sahu reveals that if not an actor, she would've been in the medical profession.

Anchal Sahu
Anchal Sahu Hindi Mai Jankaari

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 10:35 pm

'Parineetii' actress Anchal Sahu reveals that if not an actor, she would've been in the medical profession.

Anchal said: "My sister is in the medical profession and she has been an inspiration for me. Watching her treating the patients, I feel that she is doing a great thing."

"Since childhood, she has been a motivation in my life, so if not an actor, I would be in the medical profession. I would have tried this as an alternate career choice for myself because personally, I have an interest in the medical field," she added.

The actress is known for her performance in shows such as 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye' and 'Barrister Babu'.
 

Talking about acting, Anchal said that although she was interested in the medical profession, entertainment industry has given her a lot and she has received a lot of love from the audience which matters to her.

"Now that I have opted a career in acting, there is no turning back. I now enjoy seeing myself on screen. I am happy that I am able to put my best foot forward in the entertainment industry. The kind of enormous joy and satisfaction I get to see the feedback from the audience is unmatchable," she concluded.

Related stories

Anchal Sahu: Fame Comes At A Price, For Me It Was Letting Go Of School Life

Tags

Art & Entertainment Anchal Sahu Medical Profession Barrister Bahu Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Indian TV Show Indian TV Serial
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help

Digital University To Reduce Cost Of Higher, Skill Education Drastically In India: Union Minister Pradhan

Digital University To Reduce Cost Of Higher, Skill Education Drastically In India: Union Minister Pradhan