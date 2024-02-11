How To Rock The Shimmer Look? Khushi Kapoor Gives You Fashion Goals To Ace The Trend

Khushi Kapoor had already started making round of the fashion circuits way before ‘The Archies’ was even announced. She has always been someone who had nailed some of the most jaw-dropping looks. With the release of ‘The Archies’ and it setting some fashion trends, Khushi Kapoor has herself become a fashionista in her own right.

She has been giving us fashion goals in quite a few different look sets, but it’s the shimmer look that she has nailed it to almost perfection in the past few months. If you’re looking for some inspiration on how to up your shimmer game, look no further, as Khushi Kapoor is here with to give you some much needed motivation.

Here’s taking a look at some of the most popular shimmer looks that Khushi Kapoor has aced in the recent past, which you must steal right away for your wardrobes: