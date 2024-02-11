How To Rock The Shimmer Look? Khushi Kapoor Gives You Fashion Goals To Ace The Trend

Khushi Kapoor had already started making round of the fashion circuits way before ‘The Archies’ was even announced. She has always been someone who had nailed some of the most jaw-dropping looks. With the release of ‘The Archies’ and it setting some fashion trends, Khushi Kapoor has herself become a fashionista in her own right.
She has been giving us fashion goals in quite a few different look sets, but it’s the shimmer look that she has nailed it to almost perfection in the past few months. If you’re looking for some inspiration on how to up your shimmer game, look no further, as Khushi Kapoor is here with to give you some much needed motivation.
Here’s taking a look at some of the most popular shimmer looks that Khushi Kapoor has aced in the recent past, which you must steal right away for your wardrobes:
1. Shiny Bright
Khushi Kapoor shines brighter than anything else. She sports a golden halter neck shimmer ankle-length dress. She pairs it beautifully with a classic bun. It is such a simple and light look yet it feels so stunning. It definitely helps her make a statement.
2. Tribute To Mom, Sridevi
Khushi Kapoor never leaves a chance to pay a tribute to her late mom, Sridevi. She sports her mom’s iconic shimmer Filmfare gown. The timeless piece makes her dazzle with utmost grace. What can be a fitting tribute to your mother than to be wearing her outfit with your own twist.
3. Effortless Trendsetter
Khushi Kapoor is someone who always sets trends without any hassles. She sports an elegant and chic nude shimmer dress which accentuates her beauty even further. It’s such a perfect blend of simplicity and sophistication that it makes the look stand out even if she is standing in a crowd.
4. Black Statement
Khushi Kapoor makes black look oh-so-glamorous. She sports an all-black ensemble. It’s the glamour quotient that makes her effortlessly complement the style. The outfit is so chic that it makes her look bold yet sets a very graceful statement overall.
5. Two-Piece Coord
Khushi Kapoor can make coord look so classy. She sports a two-piece shimmer coord set and flaunts her flair for high class couture. She definitely has some refined tastes when compared to any of her contemporaries. She looks so effortlessly hot, simple and classy.
Which among these is your most favourite shimmer outfit of Khushi Kapoor? Share your thoughts with us.