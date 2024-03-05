How To Ace The Glamorous Shiny Look For An Evening Party? Tamannaah Bhatia Gives You The Perfect Fashion Tip

The summers are here and so are the evening parties. If you’re looking for a glamorous look that you can carry off to your evening parties, you’ve come to the right place. Not everyone is able to carry off a glam look to perfection. Only a few actresses in today’s time can look as gorgeous and as hot in glam avatars like Tamannaah Bhatia.
Tamannaah Bhatia has time and again slayed the glam goddess avatar and her fans have always been in awe of these looks. It’s not easy to carry these looks off as you need to have the perfect physique for the same. However, Tamannaah Bhatia makes it look so effortlessly easy and gives you the much-needed fashion tip for the season.
There is no doubt that Tamannaaah Bhatia is someone who has managed to always get the best of both worlds perfectly. While she has aced the glam traditional look, she has also made the shiny western look her own. She is definitely someone who is looked upto when it comes to fashion, and if you’re someone who’s looking for what to wear to your next evening party, she is definitely someone who can give you the maximum inspiration.
So, without further ado, here’s taking a look at a few glam avatars of Tamannaah Bhatia that you must add to your wardrobes so you can sport them at your next evening party:
1. Golden Corset With A Chic Black Skirt
Tamannaah Bhatia looks stunning in a golden corset top and a chic black skirt. Her recent presence at an awards ceremony included a one-of-a-kind dress with a plunging neckline, strapless design, and stunning makeup, all accented by loose beach waves.
2. Red Pre-Draped Saree With Transparent Overlay, Thigh-High Slit, And Pleated Pallu
Tamannaah Bhatia maintains her ethnic fashion trend with this lovely red pre-draped saree. The saree, embellished with sequins, beading, and tassel motifs, has a modern twist with a transparent overlay, thigh-high slit, mermaid shape, and pleated pallu that flows into a train. Tamannaah’s glam look comprises winged eyeliner, delicate eye makeup, mascara-laden lashes, mauve lip color, and radiant complexion, which she wears with a sequin adorned bralette-style top, dangling earrings, and gold strappy heels. A side-parted open wavy hairstyle completes her remarkable look, giving her the ideal stunner.
3. Chandelier Pearl Lehenga With A Similar Blouse And A Transparent Dupatta
Tamannaah Bhatia enthrals onlookers with an amazing chandelier pearl lehenga from VVani By Vani Vats’ newest collection, Piroi. The dress featured exquisite motifs with cascading pearl accents that resembled dazzling chandeliers. It was paired with a similar blouse and a transparent dupatta for a look of regal majesty. Tamannaah’s choice of this dress exemplifies her exceptional fashion sense and ability to radiate grace in even the most complex combinations.
4. Black Stretch-Tulle Turtleneck Bodysuit And A Dramatic Ruched Sculptural Skirt
Tamannaah Bhatia shines in a gorgeous black gown. The actress expertly blended classic and contemporary elements, highlighting her ageless beauty and unmistakable charm. Her two-piece costume, which included a stretch-tulle turtleneck bodysuit and a dramatic ruched sculptural skirt by Alaia, showcased her confident and attractive style. Tamannaah’s ability to combine distinct items to create a unified and effortlessly beautiful outfit reinforces black’s everlasting attractiveness.
5. Black Net Saree With A Strappy Blouse
Tamannaah Bhatia charms us wearing a gorgeous black net saree embellished with wonderful details. The style was completed with a similar strappy blouse, a sleek hairdo, bold lips, and nude eyes, as well as exquisite pearl earrings and bangles.
6. Blue Bodycon Dress With A Jaw-Dropping Slit
Tamannaah Bhatia stole the show wearing a gorgeous blue bodycon dress with a jaw-dropping slit that emphasized her natural elegance and fashion-forward style. The halter-neck sequin gown showcased her slim body with unparalleled finesse, seamlessly merging style and modern design. Tamannaah’s hot and confident style, accented by the backless design and sequin finish, showed off her voluptuous figure flawlessly. While posing for the camera, her alluring stare screamed volumes.
Which look among these is your favourite? Share your thoughts with us.