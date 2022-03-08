How Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Feel About Kanye West's Music Video

Comedian Pete Davidson is apparently "respecting the process" in the midst of Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West's continuing divorce turmoil, according to a US Weekly source.

The comedian has not responded to any of West's internet attacks, including the newly released music video in which West dissed Davidson using an animated cartoon.

According to the source, while stories indicated that Davidson laughed at West's new music video, his true response is more complex. The source said, “Pete is trying to make out like he finds Kanye’s pranks hilarious, but nobody really believes him." The Saturday Night Live star is reportedly trying to "downplay the impact" of the video.

The source further added, "He actually feels sorry for the guy, but at the same time, he just wishes he could be left alone."

Kanye had uploaded a series of posts criticising Davidson on his Instagram before releasing the music video, which depicted an animated cartoon resembling Davidson being dragged and buried alive in the video. While Davidson temporarily returned to Instagram over the same time period, the comedian has since departed social media without uploading a single photo on his account.

Kim Kardashian reacted to West's online assaults by claiming to have posted a text that Kardashian gave him about his tweets against Davidson, telling him that they may represent a "security harm" for the Saturday Night Live actor. West then implored his supporters not to do anything if they saw Davidson while out and about.