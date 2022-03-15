How Hemant Kher Fell On Concrete, Injured His Forehead, Yet Continued Shooting For ‘Rudra’

Actor Hemant Kher is currently seen playing the complex character of Mahesh Dubey in the show ‘Rudra’. The audience gave him recognition after his role of Ashwin Mehta in ‘Scam 1992’. He was also seen in projects like ‘Notebook’, ‘Unpaused’ and ‘The Whistleblower’.

Talking about the experience of shooting for Rudra, Hemant Kher says, "The experience was very tiring and very exciting at the same time. The reason it was tiring is that as an actor when you hold the emotional and physiological being of such a complex character, it drains you completely. And exciting because working with a director like Rajesh Mapuskar and his experienced team was like dream come true."

Further sharing about the accident he met on set and how he still continued shooting he says, "In the scene when Mahesh is murdered I fell on the concrete road on my face and one side of my forehead was injured. It was the first take and then I did four more takes with the wounds. The unit took complete care and they even asked me to stop shooting but I didn’t want to lose the flow of emotions and continued shooting."

Lastly sharing about the reviews of his new avatar, he says, "I have received many calls from a few directors appraising the performance in the episode. There are some scenes that are going viral as memes. Yes, how can I miss the flow of messages about my performance in ‘Rudra’ on social media platforms."

‘Rudra’, starring actor Ajay Devgn in the lead, is a remake of the popular British show, ‘Luther’ starring actor Idris Elba. The show was released on Disney+ Hotstar and has become a massive hit on the OTT platform.