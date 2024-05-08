Whoopi in her memoir, wrote that she didn’t know the effects of cocaine had on her until she reached a “low” where she was in a hotel room for two days. She said, "I had stayed pretty far away from drugs, except for pot, after getting cleaned up in the early ‘70s'' and added, ”But Los Angeles and New York started to redefine what ‘recreational drug use’ meant in the ‘80s." She further said, "It was a really good time for about a year. Then I fell into the deep well of cocaine and sank to a new low. Nobody around me caught on to where I was at with it. At least, that’s what I wanted to believe. I would have called myself ‘a very high-functioning addict.’”