Hollywood

'Tokyo Vice' Won't Return For Another Season At HBO Max

Crime drama series "Tokyo Vice" will end with the recently concluded second season on streaming service HBO Max, producers confirmed.

Poster for Tokyo Vice
Poster for 'Tokyo Vice' Photo: Instagram
Crime drama series "Tokyo Vice" will end with the recently concluded second season on streaming service HBO Max, producers confirmed.

Created by J. T. Rogers, the show starred Ansel Elgort, Rachel Keller, Sho Kasamatsu, Ken Watanabe and Ayumi Ito in the lead. It is the series adaptation of Jake Adelstein's 2009 book with the same name.

Rogers and series director Alan Poul confirmed that "Tokyo Vice" was ending with two seasons during a panel discussion on Saturday, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

"Over the last five years, Max has made sure we got to tell our story. They have supported us through thick and thin.

"Not only did they give us these two seasons, they said yes when we asked to end season one with a series of cliffhangers, and they said yes when we asked for two extra episodes so we could land the plane in the way (Rogers) had always envisioned," Rogers and Poul said in a joint statement.

"Tokyo Vice" was originally pitched as a two-season show with the events of the series having ended with its April 4 finale, titled "Endgame". Elgort had also signed on for two seasons of the series.

