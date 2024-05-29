‘The Penguin’ Teaser Review: Colin Farrell Goes Unrecognisable In ‘The Batman’ Spin-Off As Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot

Colin Farrell plays the Penguin, repeating his role from ‘The Batman’, opposite Cristin Milioti. Craig Zobel signed to helm the first three episodes, with Helen Shaver also in charge. Filming began in March 2023 in New York, but was halted in June owing to the Writers Guild of America strike. It began in late November and ended in February 2024. Once again Colin Farrell’s make up in on point and it will be mighty difficult for you to recognise him under that heavy make up.