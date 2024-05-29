‘The Penguin’ Teaser Review: Colin Farrell Goes Unrecognisable In ‘The Batman’ Spin-Off As Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot

Lauren LeFranc created ‘The Penguin’, an upcoming American television limited series for the streaming service Max. It will also be aired on Sky TV and its streaming platform NOW. UK comic lovers will be able to join in on the worldwide excitement, with each episode running at the same time as the US each week and available on demand afterwards.
‘The Penguin’ is a spin-off of the film ‘The Batman’ (2022) that follows the Penguin’s ascent to prominence in Gotham City’s criminal underground. Lauren LeFranc serves as showrunner.
The trailer of ‘The Penguin’ was released a while ago and it has started stunning people all over with its brilliant casting and terrific acting. Check out the teaser right here:
Colin Farrell plays the Penguin, repeating his role from ‘The Batman’, opposite Cristin Milioti. Craig Zobel signed to helm the first three episodes, with Helen Shaver also in charge. Filming began in March 2023 in New York, but was halted in June owing to the Writers Guild of America strike. It began in late November and ended in February 2024. Once again Colin Farrell’s make up in on point and it will be mighty difficult for you to recognise him under that heavy make up.
The plot of the series is set one week after the events of ‘The Batman’ (2022). It delves into Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot/Penguin’s ascent to prominence in Gotham City’s criminal underground.
Along with Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti, the confirmed cast includes Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen. The web show has been executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, Craig Zobel, Bill Carraro, and Daniel Pipski. ‘The Penguin’ will consist of eight episodes.
Are you excited for ‘The Penguin’? Share your thoughts about the show with us.