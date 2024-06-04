Hollywood

‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Screening: Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Amandla Stenberg, Margarita Levieva Look Oh-So-Gorgeous – View Pics

The who’s who of Hollywood come down for a special screening of ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ at the Whitby Hotel in New York. It was hosted by Disney+ and The Cinema Society. Here are a few glimpses from the grand evening.

Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Amandla Stenberg And Margarita Levieva Photo: Charles Sykes
1. Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg Photo: Charles Sykes
Amandla Stenberg attends a screening of ‘The Acolyte’, hosted Disney+ and The Cinema Society, at the Whitby Hotel in New York.

2. Margarita Levieva

Margarita Levieva
Margarita Levieva Photo: Charles Sykes
Margarita Levieva attends a screening of ‘The Acolyte’, hosted Disney+ and The Cinema Society, at the Whitby Hotel in New York.

3. Margarita Levieva

Margarita Levieva
Margarita Levieva Photo: Charles Sykes
Margarita Levieva attends a screening of ‘The Acolyte’, hosted Disney+ and The Cinema Society, at the Whitby Hotel in New York.

4. Leslye Headland And Rebecca Henderson

Leslye Headland And Rebecca Henderson
Leslye Headland And Rebecca Henderson Photo: Charles Sykes
Leslye Headland, left, and Rebecca Henderson attend a screening of ‘The Acolyte’, hosted Disney+ and The Cinema Society, at the Whitby Hotel in New York.

5. Jodie Turner-Smith And Margarita Levieva

Jodie Turner-Smith And Margarita Levieva
Jodie Turner-Smith And Margarita Levieva Photo: Charles Sykes
Jodie Turner-Smith, left, and Margarita Levieva attend a screening of ‘The Acolyte’, hosted Disney+ and The Cinema Society, at the Whitby Hotel in New York.

6. Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith Photo: Charles Sykes
Jodie Turner-Smith attends a screening of ‘The Acolyte’, hosted Disney+ and The Cinema Society, at the Whitby Hotel in New York.

7. Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Amandla Stenberg And Margarita Levieva

Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Amandla Stenberg And Margarita Levieva
Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Amandla Stenberg And Margarita Levieva Photo: Charles Sykes
Rebecca Henderson, from left, Jodie Turner-Smith, Amandla Stenberg and Margarita Levieva attend a screening of ‘The Acolyte’, hosted Disney+ and The Cinema Society, at the Whitby Hotel in New York.

