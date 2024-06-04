Hollywood

‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Screening: Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Amandla Stenberg, Margarita Levieva Look Oh-So-Gorgeous – View Pics

The who’s who of Hollywood come down for a special screening of ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ at the Whitby Hotel in New York. It was hosted by Disney+ and The Cinema Society. Here are a few glimpses from the grand evening.