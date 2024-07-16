After winning over the audience with his performance as Paul Atreides in ‘Dune: Part Two’, Timothee Chalamet is all set to star in a sports film. The actor has been roped in by A24 to play the role of Marty Reisman, an American table tennis player, in ‘Marty Supreme.’ The production company shared the news on their social media and fans are elated.
Taking to their X (formerly known as Twitter), A24 announced that Timothee Chalamet has been roped in to play the lead role in ‘Marty Supreme.’ The movie is being helmed by Josh Safdie. They shared the first poster of the film which showed the name of the project written on a white ball. Sharing the news, A24 wrote, “Josh Safdie's MARTY SUPREME starring @RealChalamet. Coming soon.”
The announcement tweet has fetched over 5.8K likes. The news has left Chalamet’s fans excited, and they took to the comments to express their joy. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “We're ready!” A second fan wrote, “@RealChalamet IN AN A24 MOVIE!?!? THAT’S HELLA TIGHT!” A third fan commented, “I’m seated. The theater employees are scared and asking me to leave because it’s ‘not out yet’ but I’m simply too seated.”
Marty Reisman was affectionately known as the Wizard of Table Tennis. He started from humble beginnings in Manhattan, New York, and rose to participate in World Championships. A24 has produced some of the most critically acclaimed films in recent times, such as ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ ‘Midsommar’, and ‘Lady Bird’ to name a few.
Chalamet will be next seen in James Mangold’s ‘A Complete Unknown’ where he will play the role of Bob Dylan.