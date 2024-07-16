Hollywood

'Marty Supreme': Timothee Chalamet To Play Table Tennis Champion Marty Reisman In Josh Safdie's Next Flick

Timothee Chalamet has been roped in to play the role of Marty Reisman in Josh Safdie's upcoming film. The news was announced by A24.

X
Timothee Chalamet, Poster of 'Marty Supreme' Photo: X
info_icon

After winning over the audience with his performance as Paul Atreides in ‘Dune: Part Two’, Timothee Chalamet is all set to star in a sports film. The actor has been roped in by A24 to play the role of Marty Reisman, an American table tennis player, in ‘Marty Supreme.’ The production company shared the news on their social media and fans are elated.

Taking to their X (formerly known as Twitter), A24 announced that Timothee Chalamet has been roped in to play the lead role in ‘Marty Supreme.’ The movie is being helmed by Josh Safdie. They shared the first poster of the film which showed the name of the project written on a white ball. Sharing the news, A24 wrote, “Josh Safdie's MARTY SUPREME starring @RealChalamet. Coming soon.”

Take a look at the announcement by A24 here.

The announcement tweet has fetched over 5.8K likes. The news has left Chalamet’s fans excited, and they took to the comments to express their joy. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “We're ready!” A second fan wrote, “@RealChalamet IN AN A24 MOVIE!?!? THAT’S HELLA TIGHT!” A third fan commented, “I’m seated. The theater employees are scared and asking me to leave because it’s ‘not out yet’ but I’m simply too seated.”

Marty Reisman was affectionately known as the Wizard of Table Tennis. He started from humble beginnings in Manhattan, New York, and rose to participate in World Championships. A24 has produced some of the most critically acclaimed films in recent times, such as ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ ‘Midsommar’, and ‘Lady Bird’ to name a few.

Chalamet will be next seen in James Mangold’s ‘A Complete Unknown’ where he will play the role of Bob Dylan.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MAX60: New York Strikers Announce Power-Packed Squad For Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  2. Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: SCO Bowl First In Dundee
  3. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  4. ENG Vs WI: West Indies Urged To Channel Gabba Recovery In Second England Test
  5. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Hours After Euro 2024 Final Loss, Gareth Southgate Steps Down As England Manager
  2. 'It's Time For Change': Gareth Southgate Steps Down As England Boss With Pride
  3. Kylian Mbappe Joins Real Madrid, Dons No. 9 Jersey In Front Of 80,000 Fans - In Pics
  4. Kylian Mbappe Unveiled: French Superstar Offered Number 9 Jersey By La Liga Giants Real Madrid
  5. Kieran Trippier Says Tiredness Not An Excuse For UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
  2. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  3. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  4. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
  5. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: CBI Makes Big Arrest In NEET Case; Stock Market Closes At Record High
  2. NEET-UG Row: CBI Arrests 2 More From Bihar And J'khand Over Stealing And Circulating Exam Paper
  3. Puja Khedkar Row: Probationary IAS Officer's Training Put On Hold Amid Controversy
  4. New Choices For LS Poll Candidates To Check EVM Tampering | Know About EC's Options
  5. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest
Entertainment News
  1. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
  2. 'Bloody Ishq' Trailer Review: Avika Gor, Vardhan Puri Starrer Will Send Chills Down Your Spine
  3. Entertainment News 16 July Highlights: Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Katrina Kaif, 'Stree 2' Trailer Release Date Announced
  4. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  5. Fawad Khan To Have A Cameo In Kartik Aaryan Starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'? Here's What Bhushan Kumar Has To Say
US News
  1. Donald Trump's VP Pick And His Indian Connect: All About JD Vance's Wife Usha Chilukuri
  2. New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days
  3. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
  4. K-Pop’s AI Controversy: Seventeen’s Woozi Refutes BBC's AI Claim
  5. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
World News
  1. Jay Slater Found: Spanish Police Find Body Of Missing British Teenager In Tenerife
  2. Donald Trump's VP Pick And His Indian Connect: All About JD Vance's Wife Usha Chilukuri
  3. New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days
  4. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
  5. Violent Clashes Over Government Jobs Quota System Leave Scores Injured In Bangladesh
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest