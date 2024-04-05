Following the conclusion of ‘Dune 3,’ Villeneuve will start working on the movie adaptation of ‘Nuclear War: Scenario.’ This film was taken by Legendary Entertainment shortly after the release of the book in March. The book explores the situation that would take place after a nuclear war. It draws heavily from extensive interviews with military and civilian experts who are familiar with the topic. These experts have built weapons and are aware of the response plans that are required in these situations.