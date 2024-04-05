After the phenomenal success of ‘Dune: Part Two’, director Denis Villeneuve has no plans of slowing down. This sci-fi film raked in over USD 600 million at the global box office. According to a report by PTI, Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment has officially given the green light to the third film of the franchise. But the director will not just work on ‘Dune 3.’ He is also in discussion with the studio for an adaptation of Annie Jacobsen's best-selling non-fiction book, 'Nuclear War: Scenario.'
According to a report by Deadline, Dennis Villeneuve will first work on ‘Dune 3’ which is based on Frank Herbert's ‘Dune: Messiah’. Following the success of ‘Dune: Part One’ (2021) and ‘Dune: Part Two’ (2024), which were based on Herbert's most-loved 1965 novel, the franchise will continue the story of Paul Atreides and the noble House Atreides' struggle for dominance on the desert planet Arrakis. The director had always expressed his desire to conclude the ‘Dune’ trilogy with a third film.
Following the conclusion of ‘Dune 3,’ Villeneuve will start working on the movie adaptation of ‘Nuclear War: Scenario.’ This film was taken by Legendary Entertainment shortly after the release of the book in March. The book explores the situation that would take place after a nuclear war. It draws heavily from extensive interviews with military and civilian experts who are familiar with the topic. These experts have built weapons and are aware of the response plans that are required in these situations.
‘Dune: Part Two’ broke records all across the globe. With a stellar ensemble cast that starred Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Javier Bardem in lead roles, the film has cemented Denis Villeneuve’s position in Hollywood.