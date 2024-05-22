Kiara Advani Thanks Saudi Filmmaker Mohd Al Turki For Her Women In Cinema Honour At Cannes

Kiara, who was praised for work in the 2023 film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' starring Kartik Aaryan, will next be seen in the Telugu political action thriller film 'Game Changer' starring Ram Charan. In the film, which is directed by S. Shankar and also stars Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar, Ram Charan will be seen playing a triple role.