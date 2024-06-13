Hollywood

Khloe Kardashian Wants Sister Kendall Jenner To Go Wild With Sex And Tequila

Khloe Kardashian has imagined what life would be like if she could step into the shoes of her sisters for a day.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Photo: X
info_icon

During the recent episode of the reality show 'The Kardashians', Khloe, 39, and Kourtney discussed Kourtney’s ‘Freaky Friday’ Halloween costume, in which she dressed up as sister Kim when she was pregnant at the 2013 Met Gala, reports 'People' magazine. When Khloe was asked which family member she would want to have her “Freaky Friday” moment with, she quickly responded, "Kendall Jenner, because why not? I’m going to be a supermodel, going around town hooking up with this person -- not that Kendall does that, but I would be doing that -- hooking up with everyone. Drunk, no kids, no responsibilities.”

According to 'People', Khloe added that while her 28-year-old sister does have responsibilities, she doesn’t need to “wake up for carpool” or make her kids' lunch every day. Since Kendall is the only Kar-Jenner sibling without a child, Khloe, who is a mom of two, said she would take advantage of the freedom. “I am a supermodel with my Dobermann and a tequila bottle for breakfast. I would do it every day. Leave that man wherever I left him last.”

