Khloe Kardashian Wants Sister Kendall Jenner To Go Wild With Sex And Tequila

During the recent episode of the reality show 'The Kardashians', Khloe, 39, and Kourtney discussed Kourtney’s ‘Freaky Friday’ Halloween costume, in which she dressed up as sister Kim when she was pregnant at the 2013 Met Gala, reports 'People' magazine. When Khloe was asked which family member she would want to have her “Freaky Friday” moment with, she quickly responded, "Kendall Jenner, because why not? I’m going to be a supermodel, going around town hooking up with this person -- not that Kendall does that, but I would be doing that -- hooking up with everyone. Drunk, no kids, no responsibilities.”