Ed Sheeran Reveals Reason Behind His Album Names: 'Plus, Subtract, Divide, Multiply & Equals

Responding to this, Ed, the first international celebrity on the show revealed: "I released some independent records when I was 17 or 18 years of age. I released five of them and 'plus' was an addition to them. 'Multiply' was meant to make everything bigger and take it worldwide. 'Divide' was a double column. 'Subtract' stripped everything back. And 'equal' was the sum of all the parts. When I was 18, I made a plan that I would release five albums.”