Cannes 2024: ‘She’s Got No Name’ Leaves You Wanting For More After A Star-Studded Premiere – View Pics

‘She’s Got No Name’ has created immense curiosity among people all over the world, who are dying to watch it after the fantastic reviews that people have been sharing after the premiere at Cannes.

Peter Chan, Lei Jiayin, Yang Mi And Li Xian Photo: Scott A Garfitt
‘She’s Got No Name’ is a Chinese-Hong Kong criminal drama directed and co-produced by Peter Chan, with Zhang Ziyi leading the ensemble cast. The film, which is based on an actual account of an unsolved murder case in Shanghai and was later turned into Jiang Feng’s nonfiction novel ‘Reversal Of The Case’, follows a housewife accused of her husband’s horrible death. It had its film premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival recently and got a great response from people all over. The film has created immense curiosity among people all over the world, who are dying to watch it after the fantastic reviews that people have been sharing after the premiere at Cannes.

For the unversed, ‘She’s Got No Name’ is set in a crowded alleyway during the Japanese occupation of Shanghai in the 1940s, the film focuses on a woman, Zhan Zhou, who is being accused with her husband’s gruesome dismemberment - a murder that appears impossible for her to have perpetrated alone. The murder thrusts Zhan into the limelight and the court of public opinion, forcing her to face a fate entwined with that of her own nation.

Here are a few glimpses from the red carpet of the film at the Cannes Film Festival:

1. Sandra Ng, Peter Chan And Jillian Chan

Sandra Ng, Peter Chan And Jillian Chan
Sandra Ng, Peter Chan And Jillian Chan Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Sandra Ng, from left, director Peter Chan, and Jillian Chan pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘She’s Got No Name’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

2. Pia Wurtzbach

Pia Wurtzbach
Pia Wurtzbach Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Pia Wurtzbach poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘She’s Got No Name’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

3. Li Xian

Li Xian
Li Xian Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Li Xian poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘She’s Got No Name’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

4. Frederique Bel

Frederique Bel
Frederique Bel Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Frederique Bel poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘She’s Got No Name’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

5. Sandra Ng And Jillian Chan

Sandra Ng And Jillian Chan
Sandra Ng And Jillian Chan Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Sandra Ng, left, and Jillian Chan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘She’s Got No Name’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

6. Peter Chan, Lei Jiayin, Yang Mi And Li Xian

Peter Chan, Lei Jiayin, Yang Mi And Li Xian
Peter Chan, Lei Jiayin, Yang Mi And Li Xian Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Director Peter Chan, from left, Lei Jiayin, Yang Mi, and Li Xian pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘She’s Got No Name’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

7. Zhang Ziyi And Da Peng

Zhang Ziyi And Da Peng
Zhang Ziyi And Da Peng Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Zhang Ziyi, left, and Da Peng pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘She’s Got No Name’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

8. Zhang Ziyi

Zhang Ziyi
Zhang Ziyi Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Zhang Ziyi poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘She’s Got No Name’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

