Cannes 2024: ‘She’s Got No Name’ Leaves You Wanting For More After A Star-Studded Premiere – View Pics

‘She’s Got No Name’ is a Chinese-Hong Kong criminal drama directed and co-produced by Peter Chan, with Zhang Ziyi leading the ensemble cast. The film, which is based on an actual account of an unsolved murder case in Shanghai and was later turned into Jiang Feng’s nonfiction novel ‘Reversal Of The Case’, follows a housewife accused of her husband’s horrible death. It had its film premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival recently and got a great response from people all over. The film has created immense curiosity among people all over the world, who are dying to watch it after the fantastic reviews that people have been sharing after the premiere at Cannes.