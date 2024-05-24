'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Trailer Review: Jenna Ortega 'Accidentally' Reawakens Michael Keaton's Mischievous Spirit

Warner Bros. has unveiled a new trailer for ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,’ the sequel to the 1988 comedy-horror cult classic. Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as the foul-mouthed, shape-shifting ghoul, alongside a fresh cast including Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux. Returning to their iconic roles from the original film are Catherine O’Hara, and Winona Ryder.
In the 2 minute 19 second trailer, it’s established that the Deetz family dealt with the troublesome ghost for years until they finally got rid of him, or so they thought. In the sequel, Lydia and Astrid are coping with a family loss and the former shares the forbidden tale of Beetlejuice with her daughter, Astrid. Despite strict and repetitive warnings not to say his name three times, Astrid, in her rebellious phase, does it anyway and brings the charismatic bio-exorcist back to life! The ghost returns and the first thing he says: “The juice is loose!” With his presence, there’s chaos coming back to the family home. At the end, we hear Lydia say, “The living, the dead… can they coexist? That’s what we’re here to find out.”
Watch the trailer here:
The trailer does look to be an exhilarating ride packed with action-packed and hilarious moments that will leave you wanting more. The stellar cast shines in their costumes, and the makeup department’s work deserves immense praise; all the characters look so unreal. It’s fascinating to see Michael Keaton’s return as the iconic ghoul after decades. It feels like nothing has changed. The trailer, overall, is chaotic, and there is so much happening including an impending plane crash to an undead dance party, which keep you hooked on and wanting to know more about what’s unfolding. The forthcoming movie appears to blend nostalgic elements with fresh twists to captivate anyone craving a dose of supernatural fun and adventure.
Directed by Tim Burton from a screenplay by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ will hit silver screens on September 6.