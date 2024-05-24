'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Trailer Review: Jenna Ortega 'Accidentally' Reawakens Michael Keaton's Mischievous Spirit

In the 2 minute 19 second trailer, it’s established that the Deetz family dealt with the troublesome ghost for years until they finally got rid of him, or so they thought. In the sequel, Lydia and Astrid are coping with a family loss and the former shares the forbidden tale of Beetlejuice with her daughter, Astrid. Despite strict and repetitive warnings not to say his name three times, Astrid, in her rebellious phase, does it anyway and brings the charismatic bio-exorcist back to life! The ghost returns and the first thing he says: “The juice is loose!” With his presence, there’s chaos coming back to the family home. At the end, we hear Lydia say, “The living, the dead… can they coexist? That’s what we’re here to find out.”