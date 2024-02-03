Hollywood Actor Carl Weathers, Best Known For His Role In 'Rocky', Passes Away At 76; Reason Undisclosed

Carl Weathers, who starred as Apollo Creed in the first four ‘Rocky’ films and appeared in ‘Predator,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Happy Gilmore,’ ‘Action Jackson,’ ‘Arrested Development’ and dozens of other films and TV shows, passed away on Thursday, February 1. He was 76.
Hollywood icon Carl Weathers, best known as Apollo Creed from 'Rocky,' has passed away at the age of 76.
In a statement as per Deadline, his family announced on Friday, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” adding, “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1 … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend.”
Born in New Orleans on January 14, 1948, Weathers commenced his journey by playing football at San Diego State University, where he pursued theatre acting. Then, the rest is history. Over his remarkable 50-year acting career, Weathers graced the screens in over 75 films and TV shows.
Having also featured alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 film ‘Predator,’ Weathers recently made an appearance on the small screen in the ‘Star Wars’ spin-off series ‘The Mandalorian,’ for which he bagged an Emmy nomination. He was also known for his roles in ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind,’ ‘Eight Crazy Nights,’ ‘Little Nicky’ and the ‘Toy Story’ franchise.
However, his most iconic role remains that of the jingoistic heavyweight champion Apollo Creed. The 1976 film ‘Rocky,’ followed by several sequels, provided an intense and close look at the world of championship boxing. Weathers revisited the character of Apollo Creed in ‘Rocky II’ in 1979, ‘Rocky III’ in 1982, and ‘Rocky IV’ in 1985.
‘Predator’ star Arnold Schwarzenegger dubbed him a “legend.” “An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it. Every minute with him - on set and off - was pure joy. He was the type of friend who pushes you to be your best just to keep up with him. I’ll miss him, and my thoughts are with his family.”
Fellow ‘Predator’ actor and former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura said the world had lost “an icon.”
Adam Sandler, who starred with him in the comedy film, ‘Happy Gilmore,’ posted photographs of the two together, and called him a “great man,” adding, “Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”
However, his family has not disclosed the cause of death.