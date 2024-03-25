Art & Entertainment

Holi 2024: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff To Sara Ali Khan, Celebs Extend Festive Greetings

Take a look at some of your favourite stars’ Holi wishes here.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
25 March 2024
25 March 2024
       
Holi 2024 Celebs Greetings Photo: X, Instagram
info_icon

The vibrant festival of Holi is celebrated worldwide with immense enthusiasm, symbolizing joy and unity. Amidst the festivities, celebrities are joining in the celebrations, spreading wishes and colourful greetings to their fans across social media platforms.

Take a look at some of your favourite stars’ wishes here:

1. Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff 

Akshay Kumar, along with his 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' co-star Tiger Shroff, shared a video of the two celebrating, while writing the iconic Holi phrase, "Bura na mano, Holi hai!"

2. Kajol 

The 'Baazigar' actress took to her X handle to extend greetings. She wrote, "May this Holi fill your life with the vibrant colours of love and happiness."

3. Hrithik Roshan 

The 'War' actor shared a short and simple wish for his fans. He tweeted, "May each day of your life be as colourful & joyous as today. Happy Holi beautiful people."

4. Sara Ali Khan

The 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' actress, in her iconic shayari way, wished her fans, while also promoting her film. She rhymed, "Wishing everyone a Happy & Safe holi. Feeling sunkissed in my Saree with rangoli, And also Happy Birthday to Usha Mehta Ji. What a woman! Spirited and Fiery. Feel only grateful to have been able to tell your story. A story of sacrifice which became a legacy of glory."

5. Allu Arjun 

The 'Pushpa' actor shared a simple wish for his fans, while wishing them a "Happy Holi."

6. Alia Bhatt

info_icon

The 'Raazi' star also took to her Instagram stories to extend greetings with her huge fan-following.

7. Kangana Ranaut 

The 'Emergency' actress, who just set her foot into politics, donned a traditional Himachali hat and shared Holi wishes with her fans.

8. Sunny Deol 

The 'Gadar' actor extended his wishes to his fan-base through a brief animated video, and captioned it, "May this Holi fill all our lives with colours and joy."

9. Nimrat Kaur 

The 'Airlift' star shared video glimpses of her Holi celebrations alongside her close ones in Bikaner, Rajasthan. "Wishing you all a very very Happy Holi!!," she wrote.

10. Abhishek Bachchan 

info_icon

The 'Bol Bachchan' star posted a video message to the iconic song, 'Rang Barse,' greeting his fans and followers.

11. Mahesh Babu 

The 'Guntur Kaaram' star tweeted, "Wishing you all a Holi filled with colourful memories. Enjoy the festivities!"

12. Kareena Kapoor Khan 

info_icon

The 'Crew' actress shared glimpses from her rangoli celebrations, and wished her fans a "Happy Holi."

13. Chiranjeevi 

The 'Godfather' megastar took to his X handle to extend Holi greetings to his humongous fan following. "Happy Holi to All ! May the Festive Colors of Holi make all our lives even more colourful !," he tweeted.

14. Anushka Sharma 

info_icon

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actress also extended her greetings with a simple "Happy Holi" wish.

15. Kriti Kharbanda & Pulkit Samrat 

The newlyweds shared a glimpse of their first Holi as a married couple, while wishing everyone a "Happy Holi."

