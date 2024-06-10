Hina Khan Reveals How She Put Together A Distinctive Look For Her ‘Namacool’ Character

In fact, the actress said that she would like to take some credit for putting together the look of her character. Set in Lucknow, the series follows the life of two best friends, Mayank and Piyush, as they embark on their college journey, filled with aspirations, mishaps, mystery, and life lessons. Hina essays the role of Rubiya in the show. She said that she relates to Rubiya’s love for dressing up the most The actress said, “I would give myself some credit for putting her look together. The rose in her hair was something I suggested as I felt it would give a very distinct touch to her look. So, undoubtedly, both Hina and Rubiya share a mutual love for fashion.”