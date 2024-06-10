Art & Entertainment

Hina Khan Reveals How She Put Together A Distinctive Look For Her ‘Namacool’ Character

Actress Hina Khan, who is winning praise for her latest streaming show ‘Namacool’, has shared that she and her character in the show share a mutual love for fashion.

Hina Khan
Hina Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Hina Khan, who is winning praise for her latest streaming show ‘Namacool’, has shared that she and her character in the show share a mutual love for fashion.

In fact, the actress said that she would like to take some credit for putting together the look of her character. Set in Lucknow, the series follows the life of two best friends, Mayank and Piyush, as they embark on their college journey, filled with aspirations, mishaps, mystery, and life lessons. Hina essays the role of Rubiya in the show. She said that she relates to Rubiya’s love for dressing up the most The actress said, “I would give myself some credit for putting her look together. The rose in her hair was something I suggested as I felt it would give a very distinct touch to her look. So, undoubtedly, both Hina and Rubiya share a mutual love for fashion.”

Hina also elaborated on Rubiya’s distinctive style, saying: “The sarees and salwars are definitely the highlight of her look. They were all very carefully chosen, with lots of thought put into making the character look the way she does. The idea was to make Rubiya one of the prettiest faces in the college, and props to the entire team for making it happen.” The series also stars Abhinav Sharma, Aaron Kaul, Abhishek Bajaj, Anushka Kaushik, Faisal Malik, and Aadil Khan in pivotal roles. ‘Namacool’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0 Govt Highlights | June 10: Gadkari, Sitharaman, Shah, Jaishankar Retains Ministries; Chouhan Gets Agri Ministry
  2. Manipur Issue Should Be Discussed On Priority: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
  3. Bangladesh PM Hasina Meets Congress Leaders Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka In Delhi
  4. J&K: 9 Killed As Bus Carrying Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Comes Under Ambush By Terrorists In Reasi
  5. Leopard Spotted During Swearing-In Event? Delhi Police Clears Air On ‘Mystery Animal’ At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Entertainment News
  1. Dhanush's 50th Film ‘Raayan’ To Hit The Screens On July 26
  2. Hina Khan Reveals How She Put Together A Distinctive Look For Her ‘Namacool’ Character
  3. Zeenat Aman Exposes 'Moral Policing' She Faced After Shammi Kapoor's Film 'Manoranjan'
  4. ‘Power Book II Ghost 4’: Mary J. Blige, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson And Others Grace The New York Premiere – View Pics
  5. Country Now Live: Madeline Merlo, Caylee Hammack, Grace Leer Charm Audiences With Some Spectacular Performances – View Pics
Sports News
  1. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: SA Crawl To 113 In New York
  2. Today's Sports News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Aleksandar Pavlovic Out Of Germany Training Camp With Illness
  4. IOA, WFI To Provide Extensive Support To Olympic-Bound Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat's Request Accepted
  5. Week In Review, June 3-9: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Win French Open; IND Beat PAK In T20 WC
World News
  1. Megan Boni's 'Looking For A Man In Finance' Is Not Just A Joke Anymore. It's A Trend!
  2. High PFAS Levels Found in Drinking Water Across These Five States
  3. “She Was Struggling With A Drug Problem” Jon Cryer Recalls Demi Moore's Hidden Struggles During Their Brief Romance In 1980s
  4. New York City Will Rename Christopher Street-Sheridan Square Subway Station To Honor Stonewall Riots
  5. ‘Catastrophic’ Landslide Indefinitely Blocks Crucial Wyoming-Idaho Mountain Highway
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt Highlights | June 10: Gadkari, Sitharaman, Shah, Jaishankar Retains Ministries; Chouhan Gets Agri Ministry
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time