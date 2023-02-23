Here's What Rana Daggubati And Nani Have To Say About Nepotism In The Film Industry

In the upcoming episode of SonyLIV’s talk show 'Nijam With Smita', Nani and Rana Daggubati will take up the topic of nepotism and will share their take on the discussion. While Nani is an outsider, who made a name for himself in the industry, Rana carries the legacy of the Akkineni-Daggubati family.

In a teaser of the episode, Nani makes an observation about how audiences are responsible for encouraging nepotism. He compared the market of his and Ram Charan’s movies and said, “One lakh people will watch Nani’s first film, while one crore people will watch Charan’s first movie.”

On the other hand, Rana Daggubati opined that it is a mark of pride to carry the legacy of your parents, and failing in the task would be a disservice to them. He said, “If you can’t carry on your parents’ achievements and legacy, then you’re doing a disservice to your family.”

The promo also promise a lot of light-hearted moments between the two actors. The episode will be released on SonyLIV on February 24.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani is awaiting the release of his film Dasara, and Rana Daggubati will be seen in the Netflix show Rana Naidu, an Indian adaptation of Ray Donovan. In the series, Ray the main character is seen as a fixer who arranges illegal activities like bribes, crime-scene clean-up, etc, and has wealthy clients. Things steered when his father releases from jail, and now they both are on the run from the police.

Rana is playing a Mumbai fixer and uncle Venky in his father’s role who is an ex-con.

Other actors that are featured in the series are Sacred games fame Surveen Chawla, Abhishek Banerjee (TVF Pitchers, Mirzapur, Paatal Lok), Janu Tibrewal(Gal Ban Gayi), Saurav Khurana (Zayed Mirza), Abhishek Bhalerao (Inspector Malvade), and the Savdhan India host Sushant Singh.