Here's How Much The 'Shark Tank India' Judges Are Charging Per Week

'Shark Tank India' features some of India's most innovative and futuristic company concepts from aspiring entrepreneurs. With a golden opportunity to make it big, entrepreneurs have one life-changing opportunity to demonstrate their intriguing ideas, which can either help them land a deal with the sharks or provide them with invaluable advice.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 11:40 pm

Shark Tank India, a business reality show, has gotten a lot of attention in recent weeks, especially from its millionaire judges. The show features a panel of seven extremely successful entrepreneurs who listen to pitches from aspiring entrepreneurs and then determine whether or not to invest in the idea following rounds of discussion.

The judges of the show are, BharatPe Co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar, Co-founder, and CMO of BoAt Aman Gupta, Founder, and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and Chief at MamaEarth Ghazal Alagh, Founder & CEO of People Group Anupam Mittal and Founder and CEO of Lenskart Peyush Bansal.

Here is a look at how much they earn per episode of the show.

Ashneer Grover

According to a Mashable report, Ashneer Grover, the MD, and co-founder of BharatPe, is paid Rs 10 lakh every episode.

Namita Thapar

According to a story in Scoopwhoop, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar charges Rs 8 lakh every episode.

Vineeta Singh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vineeta Singh (@vineetasng)

Vineeta Singh, the founder of the beauty brand SUGAR Cosmetics, is said to charge Rs 5 lakh for each episode.

Aman Gupta

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aman Gupta (@boatxaman)

According to Mashable, Aman Gupta, the co-founder, and CEO of the tech firm, BOAT, charges Rs 9 lakh for each episode.

Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal, the Founder, and CEO of People Group is said to earn Rs 7 lakh per episode.

Ghazal Alagh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ghazal Alagh (@ghazalalagh)

According to Bollywood life.com, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and CEO of MamaEarth, charges Rs 8 lakh per episode.

Peyush Bansal

According to Bollywoodlife.com, Peyush Bansal, the founder, and CEO of Lenskart earns Rs. 7 lakh per episode.

