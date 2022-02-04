Here's How Much The 'Shark Tank India' Judges Are Charging Per Week

Shark Tank India, a business reality show, has gotten a lot of attention in recent weeks, especially from its millionaire judges. The show features a panel of seven extremely successful entrepreneurs who listen to pitches from aspiring entrepreneurs and then determine whether or not to invest in the idea following rounds of discussion.

The judges of the show are, BharatPe Co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar, Co-founder, and CMO of BoAt Aman Gupta, Founder, and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and Chief at MamaEarth Ghazal Alagh, Founder & CEO of People Group Anupam Mittal and Founder and CEO of Lenskart Peyush Bansal.

Here is a look at how much they earn per episode of the show.

Ashneer Grover

According to a Mashable report, Ashneer Grover, the MD, and co-founder of BharatPe, is paid Rs 10 lakh every episode.

Namita Thapar

According to a story in Scoopwhoop, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar charges Rs 8 lakh every episode.

Vineeta Singh

Vineeta Singh, the founder of the beauty brand SUGAR Cosmetics, is said to charge Rs 5 lakh for each episode.

Aman Gupta

According to Mashable, Aman Gupta, the co-founder, and CEO of the tech firm, BOAT, charges Rs 9 lakh for each episode.

Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal, the Founder, and CEO of People Group is said to earn Rs 7 lakh per episode.

Ghazal Alagh

According to Bollywood life.com, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and CEO of MamaEarth, charges Rs 8 lakh per episode.

Peyush Bansal

According to Bollywoodlife.com, Peyush Bansal, the founder, and CEO of Lenskart earns Rs. 7 lakh per episode.