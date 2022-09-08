Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
HBO Max Renews 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' For Second Season

American streamer HBO Max has given a second season order for teen drama series "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin".

'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Cast
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Cast Instagram/ @prettylittleliars

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 6:14 pm

The streaming service shared the news of the show's renewal in a press release, posted on its official website.

Described as a “coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama”, the show is set within the "Pretty Little Liars" franchise. The first season was launched on HBO Max in July this year.

It features an ensemble cast of actors Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono and Lea Salonga.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax)

Co-created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa of "Riverdale" fame and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, the series tells the story of a series of tragic events that “almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart 20 years ago.

"Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago," as per the official plotline.

The series is written and executive produced by Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring.

Marlene King, Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo also serve as executive producers.

"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" hails from Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

