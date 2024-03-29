Have Taken Backseat In Terms Of Screen Time: Prithviraj Sukumaran On 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

"‘Kuruthi’ was first pitched to me to play the lead, which was played by Roshan Mathew. It took a lot of convincing on my part to convince the director Manu Warrier that I should play the villain, and someone else should be the hero," said the actor, known for starring in “Salaar”, “Lucifer”, “Kaaviya Thalaivan” and “Ravananan” in the south.