Harsh Nagar Joins The Cast Of 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho'

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 6:38 pm

 'Saathiya Saath Nibhana 2' actor Harsh Nagar says coming on board with big names like Amar Upadhyay and Priyanka Dhavle in 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' has turned out to be a learning experience for him and he tried his best to play his character with perfection.

He says: "My happiness has doubled as I am sharing the screen with talented actors like Amar sir, and Priyanka. They have all been very warm and welcoming. Though it's been a few days of shooting, I've learnt so much from everyone, including the crew."

Harsh found the script relatable and he says he connects with his role. Thus he instantly said 'yes' to the project.

"When I read the script, I instantly felt a connection with the story and knew that it is something I want to be a part of. So, when I was finalized as Ayushmann Bhargav, I was delighted, as I resonate with him personally. He is simple, honest and shy. He believes in keeping others above him and is always there to support his loved ones through thick and thin," he adds.

Set in Gwalior, 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' is a love triangle.

Harsh Nagar TV Actor
