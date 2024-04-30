The actor found success when he acted in Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scoop.’ He shared the screen with Karishma Tanna in this Netflix series. In an earlier interview with India Today, he talked about his second innings in the industry. He said, “2023 has been a great year as I finally got all the love and support for my comeback, but now that's used up. The idea is to get something that is meaty enough. I'm purely going by instinct with my second innings. When you're starting out, there are too many preconceived notions, but as you kind of mature, you're more in tune with yourself and pick work that makes you more happy.”