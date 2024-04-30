Actor Harman Baweja made his comeback to the Hindi film industry with ‘Scoop’ last year. The actor played the role of JCP Harshvardhan Shroff which was praised by the audience and the critics. Now, he is turning heads once again as a latest report reveals that he has welcomed his second child with his wife, Sasha Ramchandani.
As reported by The Times of India, Harman Baweja has become a father for the second time. The report revealed that the actor welcomed a baby girl with his wife Sasha Ramchandani in March. The couple welcomed their first child in December 2022. Baweja is known for keeping his personal life away from the spotlight. He has not shared much information about his first child or his second with the media or on social media.
The actor found success when he acted in Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scoop.’ He shared the screen with Karishma Tanna in this Netflix series. In an earlier interview with India Today, he talked about his second innings in the industry. He said, “2023 has been a great year as I finally got all the love and support for my comeback, but now that's used up. The idea is to get something that is meaty enough. I'm purely going by instinct with my second innings. When you're starting out, there are too many preconceived notions, but as you kind of mature, you're more in tune with yourself and pick work that makes you more happy.”
After leading a single life for a long time, Baweja found his match in nutritionist and dietician Sasha Ramchandani. Their relationship remained under wraps until they surprised everyone by announcing their marriage in 2021. The couple got engaged in an intimate engagement ceremony in Chandigarh which was followed by their wedding on March 21, 2021.