Art & Entertainment

Harini Sundarajan Lashes Out At Trolls Who Sent Her Abusive DMs For Her Character In 'Lover'

Harini Sundarajan revealed that she is getting backlash for her character in 'Lover.' She penned a note on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Advertisement

Instagram
Harini Sundarajan in 'Lover' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Harini Sundarajan was recently seen in the Tamil film, ‘Lover.’ She shared the screen with Manikandan and Sri Gouri Priya. In the film, she played the role of Aishu – Sri Gouri Priya’s friend. Aishu was a no-nonsense character who always asked Divya to let go of her abusive boyfriend. Recently, the actor revealed that she has been receiving backlash for her character in the film. She took to her social media to narrate this ordeal.

Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter), Harini Sundarajan penned a note where she wrote how she has been receiving DMs where people are abusing her for her role in ‘Lover.’ She wrote, “This morning, I woke up to some idiots in my DMs swearing at me because they don’t like Aishu in ‘Lover’. Firstly, that they think it’s okay to be vile and disrespectful towards an actor because they didn’t like a character, they played is beyond me.”

Advertisement

The actor continued, “Secondly, don’t these thick heads realize that this behaviour only warrants the need for more Aishus? Disagreement does not have to be shown with disrespect.”

Her tweet has fetched over 41K views. Fans took to the comments to support her and talk about how she did a good job in the film. One fan said, “Absolutely agree…But one can certainly say with your tweet that the role has got such a polarised impact among the audience that a few are not able to think it’s just a celluloid character! Continue the good work.” A second fan commented, “Aishu was the best 'character' in the film. Initially, it feels like we/I would love an Aishu to aid relationships. But my takeaway is that at some point, we all need our own Aishus to make ourselves capable of handling relationships. Truly can’t understand why people hate her.” A third fan wrote, “This! Aishu is literally a good person. Why are these ppl offended by an actor portraying a good person? They so badly want the toxicity to win?? What Aishu did is good, she is a good person.” 

Advertisement

Lover’ revolves around the toxic relationship between Divya and Arun. Arun’s insecurities take over him and he abuses Divya emotionally and verbally. Their toxic relationship cycle continues until one day when Divya finally gets the courage to end the relationship. Directed by Prabhu Ram Vyas, the movie is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

A still from 'Lover' - Disney+ Hotstar
'Lover' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: This Manikandan Starrer Explores The Nuances Of Love With More Drama, Less Honesty

BY Snigdha Nalini

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Faces Holger Rune In Monte Carlo Masters Round Of 32