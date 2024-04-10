Actor Harini Sundarajan was recently seen in the Tamil film, ‘Lover.’ She shared the screen with Manikandan and Sri Gouri Priya. In the film, she played the role of Aishu – Sri Gouri Priya’s friend. Aishu was a no-nonsense character who always asked Divya to let go of her abusive boyfriend. Recently, the actor revealed that she has been receiving backlash for her character in the film. She took to her social media to narrate this ordeal.
Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter), Harini Sundarajan penned a note where she wrote how she has been receiving DMs where people are abusing her for her role in ‘Lover.’ She wrote, “This morning, I woke up to some idiots in my DMs swearing at me because they don’t like Aishu in ‘Lover’. Firstly, that they think it’s okay to be vile and disrespectful towards an actor because they didn’t like a character, they played is beyond me.”
The actor continued, “Secondly, don’t these thick heads realize that this behaviour only warrants the need for more Aishus? Disagreement does not have to be shown with disrespect.”
Her tweet has fetched over 41K views. Fans took to the comments to support her and talk about how she did a good job in the film. One fan said, “Absolutely agree…But one can certainly say with your tweet that the role has got such a polarised impact among the audience that a few are not able to think it’s just a celluloid character! Continue the good work.” A second fan commented, “Aishu was the best 'character' in the film. Initially, it feels like we/I would love an Aishu to aid relationships. But my takeaway is that at some point, we all need our own Aishus to make ourselves capable of handling relationships. Truly can’t understand why people hate her.” A third fan wrote, “This! Aishu is literally a good person. Why are these ppl offended by an actor portraying a good person? They so badly want the toxicity to win?? What Aishu did is good, she is a good person.”
‘Lover’ revolves around the toxic relationship between Divya and Arun. Arun’s insecurities take over him and he abuses Divya emotionally and verbally. Their toxic relationship cycle continues until one day when Divya finally gets the courage to end the relationship. Directed by Prabhu Ram Vyas, the movie is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.