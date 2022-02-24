Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Happy Birthday Nani: Adivi Sesh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Other Celebrities Wish The Star

Telugu actor Nani celebrated his 38th birthday on February 24. Here is how his friends from the Tollywood industry wished the actor.

Telugu Actor Nani Instagram - @nameisnani

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 7:35 pm

On Thursday, February 24, Telugu actor Ghanta Naveen Babu, better known by his stage name Nani, turned 38. The ‘Natural Star’, as referred by his fans, made his debut in the 2008 film ‘Ashta Chamma’ which was directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti.

A number of celebrities and friends of the actor took to social media to wish him well on his special day. On his birthday, fans flooded his social media accounts with birthday greetings for the Tollywood star.

Related stories

Nani's Birthday Special: A Look At Some Of His Best Onscreen Characters

Nani, Keerthy Suresh's 'Dasara' Launched Officially

Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' Malayalam Trailer Unveiled

Actor Adivi Sesh, who was recently roped in for Nani’s home production ‘HIT: The Second Case’, took to Twitter to pen down a special note for Nani.

Wishing Nani well, and calling him his favourite, actor Satya Dev poured his love for Nani through a tweet. Satya wished Nani a "wonderful year ahead".

Filmmaker Rahul Sankritiyan, and actors Aadhi Pinishetty, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished Nani through their Instagram stories.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished Nani "success, happiness, and love"
Nani's 2021 action-drama ‘Tuck Jagadish’ director Shiva Nirvana took to Twitter to share a photo of the duo on what appears to be the set of the film. The two appear to be beaming from ear to ear, and Shiva wished the popular actor a 'wonderful blockbuster year' as part of his birthday greetings.

Actress Nazriya Nazim, Nani's co-star in the upcoming film, also took to Instagram to wish the actor a happy birthday. She thanked the actor for being her 'biggest cheerleader' and said she has now become 'family' to her in her post.

Other celebrities who took time to wish the actor on his special day included Television presenter Govind Padmasoorya, actors Laxmi Manchu, Harish Kalyan, and Satya Dev.

Fans flooded the Nani's Twitter handle with wishes. They brought hashtags like #HappyBirthdayNani, and hashtags of his two upcoming movies 'Dasara' and 'Ante Sundaraniki' into trending list.

On the eve of Nani's birthday, the first look of his upcoming film 'Ante Sundaraniki' was also released.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nani Tollywood Telugu Actors Birthday Wishes Nani's Birthday Celebrity Wishes Twitter Instagram Dasara Ante Sundaraniki India
