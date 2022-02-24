Happy Birthday Nani: Adivi Sesh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Other Celebrities Wish The Star

On Thursday, February 24, Telugu actor Ghanta Naveen Babu, better known by his stage name Nani, turned 38. The ‘Natural Star’, as referred by his fans, made his debut in the 2008 film ‘Ashta Chamma’ which was directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti.

A number of celebrities and friends of the actor took to social media to wish him well on his special day. On his birthday, fans flooded his social media accounts with birthday greetings for the Tollywood star.

Actor Adivi Sesh, who was recently roped in for Nani’s home production ‘HIT: The Second Case’, took to Twitter to pen down a special note for Nani.

You truly are one of the finest actors of our generation. Birthday Needhi kaani Barthhday Homam maa Andariki! Thank you for the laughs!https://t.co/Ks55XknafQ pic.twitter.com/KAOxxf9Ah1 — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) February 24, 2022

Wishing Nani well, and calling him his favourite, actor Satya Dev poured his love for Nani through a tweet. Satya wished Nani a "wonderful year ahead".

Happy Birthday @NameisNani anna. You are my favourite for many reasons. Wish you a wonderful year ahead. #HBDNani pic.twitter.com/MoE0rnvp7y — Satya Dev (@ActorSatyaDev) February 24, 2022

Filmmaker Rahul Sankritiyan, and actors Aadhi Pinishetty, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished Nani through their Instagram stories.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished Nani "success, happiness, and love"

Actor Aadhi Pinishetty's Birthday Wish For Nani

Filmmaker Rahul Sankritiyan's birthday Wishes for Nani

Nani's 2021 action-drama ‘Tuck Jagadish’ director Shiva Nirvana took to Twitter to share a photo of the duo on what appears to be the set of the film. The two appear to be beaming from ear to ear, and Shiva wished the popular actor a 'wonderful blockbuster year' as part of his birthday greetings.

Wishing you a wonderful blockbuster year😊 pic.twitter.com/QC35y0z7ss — Shiva Nirvana (@ShivaNirvana) February 23, 2022

Actress Nazriya Nazim, Nani's co-star in the upcoming film, also took to Instagram to wish the actor a happy birthday. She thanked the actor for being her 'biggest cheerleader' and said she has now become 'family' to her in her post.

Other celebrities who took time to wish the actor on his special day included Television presenter Govind Padmasoorya, actors Laxmi Manchu, Harish Kalyan, and Satya Dev.

Wishing our Natural Star Nani Garu a fabulous birthday 😍♥️🤗#HappyBirthdayNani @NameisNani pic.twitter.com/3WHhAmrmwG — Govind Padmasoorya (GP) (@padmasoorya) February 24, 2022

May you keep delivering blockbuster roles. Wishing nothing but the best for you. Big Hug 🤗 — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) February 24, 2022

Wishing dear brother, natural star @NameisNani, a very happy birthday 🤗 — Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) February 24, 2022

Fans flooded the Nani's Twitter handle with wishes. They brought hashtags like #HappyBirthdayNani, and hashtags of his two upcoming movies 'Dasara' and 'Ante Sundaraniki' into trending list.

On the eve of Nani's birthday, the first look of his upcoming film 'Ante Sundaraniki' was also released.