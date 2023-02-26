Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Hansal Mehta Lauds The 'Ode To Love, Longing And Loneliness' As 'Aligarh' Turns 7

Home Art & Entertainment

Hansal Mehta Lauds The 'Ode To Love, Longing And Loneliness' As 'Aligarh' Turns 7

Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Aligarh' has completed seven years of its release in Hindi cinema on Sunday and its director Hansal Mehta penned a note in its praise.

Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao
Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao India Forums

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 1:55 pm

Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Aligarh' has completed seven years of its release in Hindi cinema on Sunday and its director Hansal Mehta penned a note in its praise.

Hansal took to Twitter, where he shared a poster of the film, featuring the actors on Twitter. Alongside the image, he wrote: "7 years of an ode to love, longing and loneliness. #Aligarh always makes me so proud.love you all."

Replying in the comment section, Manoj congratulated the cast and crew.

Actress Urmila Matondkar wrote: "Absolutely brilliant One of your best n also of the great @BajpayeeManoj."

Released in 2015, the biographical drama is set in the city of Aligarh. it is the true story of Ramchandra Siras, a professor of Marathi and the head of the Classical Modern Indian Languages Faculty at the famed Aligarh Muslim University, who was suspended on grounds of morality.

Hansal currently awaits the release of his next 'The Buckingham Murders', which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hansal Mehta Director Hansal Mehta Aligarh' (2016) Rajkumar Rao Manoj Bajpayee Ramchandra Siras Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) The Buckingham Murders Kareena Kapoor
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sindhu Parts Ways With Coach

Sindhu Parts Ways With Coach

Key Witness In UP MLA Raju Pal Murder Case Shot Dead, Bodyguards Injured

Key Witness In UP MLA Raju Pal Murder Case Shot Dead, Bodyguards Injured