Halle Bailey, Beau PontiacMadeDDG Get Intimate In Music Video

Halle Bailey has featured in her boyfriend PontiacMadeDDG's new music video for his song 'If I Want You'. Bailey, 22, played the role of the rapper's lover in the video, reports People magazine.

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 10:29 am

The clip posted on YouTube also features several scenes where the couple was seen getting intimate with each other.

According to People, at one point in the sultry footage, the pair were filmed locking lips while together in a bedroom.

"Everyone go watch 'if i want you' by @ddg it's out now you might see a familiar face," the singer and actress wrote in an Instagram post to promote the video.

In an interview with Essence as the cover star for the outlet's September/October 2022 issue with sister Chloe Bailey, Halle -- who is set to star as Ariel in the upcoming live-action 'The Little Mermaid' -- opened up for the first time about her relationship with DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., 24, saying that she had been "a fan" of the rapper and YouTuber "for years" before they met.

While it's unclear when exactly Halle and DDG started dating, rumours of a romance started to swirl in January when the two were spotted at Usher's Las Vegas residency together. People further states that DDG then confirmed their relationship when he posted a romantic birthday tribute to Halle on Instagram in March.

