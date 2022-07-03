Gurmeet, Debina Finally Reveal o fans the face of their baby girl

Popular TV actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who had their first child, Lianna, in the month of April have finally shown the baby's face to their fans on social media.

The couple took to their Instagram handle to share a picture of their baby. In the photo, both Gurmeet and Debina were seen holding Lianna in their hands and kissing her on the forehead.

They captioned the post: "Introducing Lianna -- our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face..@lianna_choudhary #ourdaughter #gurmeetdebina."

Reacting to the post, Munmun Dutta dropped a kissing, smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis. Poppy Jabbal commented: "So cute."

In April, the couple shared a video on Instagram, as they announced that they were blessed with a daughter.