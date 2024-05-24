Art & Entertainment

‘Gunaah’ Teaser Review: Gashmeer Mahajani And Surbhi Jyoti Promise A Taut Mystery Thriller

In a world where vengeance is all one seeks comes a billionaire who loves to gamble with his life at every given opportunity. But will his attitude be able to save him from the ghosts of his past? Check out the teaser of ‘Gunaah’ right here.

Surbhi Jyoti And Gashmeer Mahajani In A Still From ‘Gunaah’.
Surbhi Jyoti And Gashmeer Mahajani In A Still From ‘Gunaah’. Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Here comes something interesting after long. Disney+ Hotstar has released the teaser of their upcoming web show ‘Gunaah’. The makers of the show have been quietly shooting for it and now finally we get to have a glimpse of the show and it looks promising. Starring Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti in the lead roles, the show revolves around the life of a billionaire and how his past gets muddled up with his present.

Check out the teaser right here:

Doesn’t that look intriguing? ‘Gunaah’ shows Gashmeer Mahajani as a seasoned gambler. He has piles of money and is pushed to the limits all because of his want for vengeance. His past comes back to haunt his present but what is interesting is that the lines are blurry this time over and he has to figure out who’s the right friend to have by your side and who’s the wrong enemy to mess around with. His desire for this revenge makes him become ruthless and having no mercy. However, it’s retribution that he seeks, but will all the vengeance be able to satiate his anger? Well, you’ll have to watch the show to find out. ‘Gunaah promises that it will take viewers on a trip with a guy whose life is cloaked in mystery.

Sukesh Dev Motwani, Mautik Tolia, and Persis Siganporia produced the show through their join collaboration at Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. The series, directed by Anil Senior and developed by Anirudh Pathak, takes place in a universe where betrayal and mystery intersect. If you seek this thrill then ‘Gunaah’ is definitely going to be on your must-watch list.

‘Gunaah’ is all set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on June 3. Are you excited to watch it? Share your thoughts with us.

