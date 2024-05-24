‘Gunaah’ Teaser Review: Gashmeer Mahajani And Surbhi Jyoti Promise A Taut Mystery Thriller

Doesn’t that look intriguing? ‘Gunaah’ shows Gashmeer Mahajani as a seasoned gambler. He has piles of money and is pushed to the limits all because of his want for vengeance. His past comes back to haunt his present but what is interesting is that the lines are blurry this time over and he has to figure out who’s the right friend to have by your side and who’s the wrong enemy to mess around with. His desire for this revenge makes him become ruthless and having no mercy. However, it’s retribution that he seeks, but will all the vengeance be able to satiate his anger? Well, you’ll have to watch the show to find out. ‘Gunaah promises that it will take viewers on a trip with a guy whose life is cloaked in mystery.