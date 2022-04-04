Grammys 2022: BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung Flirts With Olivia Rodrigo

Korean band BTS created waves at the Grammys 2022 not only with their performance on ‘Butter’ but also V aka Kim Taehyung’s flirting techniques! In the Grammys 2022's already most viral moments, V was captured sharing a sweet flirty moment with Olivia Rodrigo. This was during the time when the band was performing.



V was caught on camera whispering something into Rodrigo’s ears. She gasped at what she heard. They also posed for a picture at the awards. In fact, V also ended up getting a huge hug from Lady Gaga. Meanwhile, the performance was loved by the crowd at the ceremony. Channelling in a James Bond-style vibe, the performance was mind-blowing.

standing ovation while bts is performing. their power is unmatched.pic.twitter.com/8RRpc4ACMV — ju 💙 (@SAINT3J) April 4, 2022





Seems like the fans are loving the flirty moment, but are a bit jealous as well. “We all wanna know what #V whispered in your ear @oliviarodrigo !! #GRAMMYs #GrammyAwards @bts_bighit,” said one fan, while another one posted, “are we not gonna talk about V WHISPERING SWEET NOTHINGS IN @oliviarodrigo ‘s EAR?!?!?!?!?!?!”. “I want someone to look at me like V looked at Olivia Rodrigo,” another one wrote.

I want someone to look at me like V looked at Olivia Rodrigo — Mikayla Dennis (@mikayla_denniss) April 4, 2022

are we not gonna talk about V WHISPERING SWEET NOTHINGS IN @oliviarodrigo ‘s EAR?!?!?!?!?!?! — 𝕊𝕖𝕟𝕡𝕒𝕚 🦋 (@hokagecoyalty) April 4, 2022





BTS member Jin underwent surgery recently. He was seen in a cast and, hence, could not join the band in their incredible performance. However, he did manage to showcase some of his dance moves. A video of a band member making sure that Jin is okay has also been doing the rounds. While they did not win a Grammy award for the second year of being nominated, their appearance in the ceremony cannot be missed. In fact, when Doja Cat won, they cheered, while consoling and hugging each other. They also took to their official handle to post, “We love you ARMY.”



The band is all set to perform at Las Vegas soon. The tickets are completely sold out, according to reports, and the fans are awaiting for their favourite band to perform.