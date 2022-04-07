Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Grammy Winner Falguni Shah: AR Rahman Told Me He Was Proud Of Me

Indian-American singer-songwriter Falguni Shah recently won the Grammy for Best Children’s Music Album for her album. She has revealed what the reaction of music composer AR Rahman was to this win of hers.

Falguni Shah Credit: Instagram

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 11:57 am

Indian-American singer-songwriter Falguni Shah, who recently won the Grammy for Best Children’s Music Album for her album, ‘A Colourful World’, says that it was a ‘surreal moment’ for her.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said that music maestro AR Rahman also congratulated her on her victory, which made it even more special. “I couldn’t speak to him (at the ceremony) as I didn’t have access to go to the audience. The nominees were asked to sit in a particular section, and Rahman was in a different section. But we spoke over the phone. He told me, ‘Congratulations! I’m so happy and proud of you!’” she was quoted as saying in the interview. 

Shah and Rahman have worked together on the Oscar-winning film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ (2008).

The singer also spoke about how she felt so lucky to be given the award based on merit rather than where she comes from.  She said, “I feel so lucky that I was given the award for my work instead of where I come from; it didn’t matter whether I’m an Indian or brown-skinned. It’s all about excellence in music, and that has always been the motto of the Recording Academy.”

Shah also performed the opening number at the Grammys Premiere ceremony. In an interview with the Times of India, she said that the feeling of winning a Grammy is yet to sink in. “It still hasn’t quite sunk in,” the artiste – who was one of the two Indians to win the Grammy Award that evening (the second being Ricky Kej, who won in the Best New Album category) – told us a day after winning the award. She continued, “I haven’t got time yet to see my social media, but the number (of followers) has gone up massively,” she said.

