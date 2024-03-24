Govinda has been winning hearts with his comic performances and impeccable dancing skills since the 80s and 90s. The actor has been married to Sunita since 1987. He appeared on the recent episode of ‘Dance Deewane’ with his wife. On the show, the actor renewed his vows with his wife and exchanged garlands once again.
During their recent appearance on ‘Dance Deewane’, Madhuri Dixit joked with Govinda about his marriage. She said, “No one knows when they got married”. Replying to this, Sunita said, “Yes we don’t have a single photo of our wedding”. Dixit said, “Okay, no problem, if you don’t have a photo, but you have the whole family of ‘Dance Deewane’. Let’s get you married today”. Suniel Shetty got the couple on the stage with garlands and the couple got married once again, but this time on national television.
Govinda was seen in a pink kurta which he had paired with pink pajamas and a dupatta. On the other hand, Sunita wore a pink heavily embellished ethnic set. As the couple exchanged garlands, the audience cheered for them. They looked adorable and oh-so-in-love. They even danced after this cute ceremony.
Take a look at their adorable video here.
Reacting to the video, one fan said, “My favourite real-life couple ever stay always together n stay always blessed.” A second fan commented, “In dono logo ki jodi acchi hai.” A third fan wrote, “O god finally mein bahut miss kar rhi thi and soch rahi thi sunil ji k jagah pe govinda hote toh show aur achha hota.”
Govinda married Sunita Ahuja in 1987. They have two children together. On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Rangeela Raja.’