Art & Entertainment

Govinda And Sunita Renew Their Wedding Vows After 37 Years On 'Dance Deewane' - Watch Viral Video Inside

On the recent episode of 'Dance Deewane', Govinda appeared on the show with his wife - Sunita. The couple got married again on the show.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
Instagram
Govinda and Sunita on 'Dance Deewane' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Govinda has been winning hearts with his comic performances and impeccable dancing skills since the 80s and 90s. The actor has been married to Sunita since 1987. He appeared on the recent episode of ‘Dance Deewane’ with his wife. On the show, the actor renewed his vows with his wife and exchanged garlands once again.

During their recent appearance on ‘Dance Deewane’, Madhuri Dixit joked with Govinda about his marriage. She said, “No one knows when they got married”. Replying to this, Sunita said, “Yes we don’t have a single photo of our wedding”. Dixit said, “Okay, no problem, if you don’t have a photo, but you have the whole family of ‘Dance Deewane’. Let’s get you married today”. Suniel Shetty got the couple on the stage with garlands and the couple got married once again, but this time on national television.

Advertisement

Govinda was seen in a pink kurta which he had paired with pink pajamas and a dupatta. On the other hand, Sunita wore a pink heavily embellished ethnic set. As the couple exchanged garlands, the audience cheered for them. They looked adorable and oh-so-in-love. They even danced after this cute ceremony.

Take a look at their adorable video here.

Reacting to the video, one fan said, “My favourite real-life couple ever stay always together n stay always blessed.” A second fan commented, “In dono logo ki jodi acchi hai.” A third fan wrote, “O god finally mein bahut miss kar rhi thi and soch rahi thi sunil ji k jagah pe govinda hote toh show aur achha hota.”

Advertisement

Govinda married Sunita Ahuja in 1987. They have two children together. On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Rangeela Raja.’

Sunita, Govinda, Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty - Instagram
'Dance Deewane' Judges Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty Spotted With Guests Govinda, Wife Sunita At Filmistan Studios

BY IANS

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra