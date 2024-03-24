During their recent appearance on ‘Dance Deewane’, Madhuri Dixit joked with Govinda about his marriage. She said, “No one knows when they got married”. Replying to this, Sunita said, “Yes we don’t have a single photo of our wedding”. Dixit said, “Okay, no problem, if you don’t have a photo, but you have the whole family of ‘Dance Deewane’. Let’s get you married today”. Suniel Shetty got the couple on the stage with garlands and the couple got married once again, but this time on national television.