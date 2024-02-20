Talking to Siddharth Kannan, the ‘Bhaskar Bharti’ actor revealed that being related to Govinda did not help her in the industry in any way. She candidly expressed that it did not give her any special privileges. She said, “It is not. He is a very, very big star. Firstly, I am not his daughter. I love Namu (Tina Ahuja), I love Yash (Yashvardan Ahuja), I love them too much.” She also highlighted how film and television actors are perceived in the industry. She said that television actors are treated differently because of the prevalent notion that their work is inferior.