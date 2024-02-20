Ragini Khanna, best known for her role in ‘Sasural Genda Phool’, recently opened up about being related to superstar Govinda. The actor revealed that it did not help her in the way people expected it to. She also opened up about how differently television and film actors are perceived.
Talking to Siddharth Kannan, the ‘Bhaskar Bharti’ actor revealed that being related to Govinda did not help her in the industry in any way. She candidly expressed that it did not give her any special privileges. She said, “It is not. He is a very, very big star. Firstly, I am not his daughter. I love Namu (Tina Ahuja), I love Yash (Yashvardan Ahuja), I love them too much.” She also highlighted how film and television actors are perceived in the industry. She said that television actors are treated differently because of the prevalent notion that their work is inferior.
Advertisement
Khanna is the niece of Govinda. The 90s superstar is related to prominent faces on television, such as Krushna Abhishek, Arti Singh, and Soumya Seth. They are his nephew and nieces.
Advertisement
Khanna made her debut in television with ‘Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi’ (2008). She played the role of Ragini Sharma in the serial. She shot to fame with her role as Suhana Kashyap in ‘Sasural Genda Phool.’ Not just serials, the actor has also starred in shows like ’10 Ka Dum’, ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’, ‘Kahani Comedy Circus Ki’, and ‘Comedy Nights Live’ to state a few. She made her Bollywood debut in ‘Teen Thay Bhai’ (2011) where she played the role of Gurleen Kaur. She has also tried her hands in OTT. She was seen in ‘Posham Pa’ and ‘Ghoomketu’ which was released on Zee5.